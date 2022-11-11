COLUMBIA CITY — Polls stayed busy during Tuesday's Election Day as close to half of Whitley County came out to vote, delivering Republicans a sweep of county offices and sorting out crowded school board races.
Voter turnout in Whitley County hit 48.47% this year, as 11,697 ballots were cast among the county's 24,133 registered voters.
Polls across northeast Indiana and the state stayed fairly busy on Tuesday as most voters returning to in-person polling on Election Day after the pandemic-affected elections of 2020 where mail-in and early voting numbers hit their highest points ever.
This fall, 3,015 people voted early via machine — about 26% of the total ballots cast — while another 608 ballots came in by mail.
When the votes were all tallied, Whitley County, like most rural Indiana counties, stayed heavily red, delivering Republicans victories in every contested race.
Columbia City-native 3rd District Rep. Jim Banks cruised to an easy victory in his 12-county congressional seat, with Whitley County voters giving their hometown rep 72.48% of the vote over Democrat Gary Snyder and Independent Nathan Gotsch.
Republicans running for other state and federal offices all enjoyed win margins of 70% or higher in Whitley County.
At the local level, it was a Republican sweep as voters sent GOP candidates back to county and township offices, with none of the races ending remotely close.
For Whitley County Commissioner District 2, Republican Rob Schuman cruised with 74.84% over Democrat Ike Beam at 19.45% and Libertarian Jarryd Myers with 5.71%.
In the Whitley County Council District 1 race, Republican John Barrett crushed his Libertarian opponent Ryan Day by an 85-15 margin. County Council District 2 was another route, with Republican Kim Wheeler beating Libertarian Scott Allison by a 82-18 margin.
Down ballot in the township races, it was once again all GOP, all day.
In the pick-three race for Columbia Township Advisory Board, Republicans Matt Boyd, Mindy Muchow and Brandon Smith were the top three vote-getters, besting Democrat Margaret Malcolm; in a five-way race for Jefferson Township Advisory Board, the three Republicans Katie Bradbury, John Plant and Noah Stetzel beat Democrats Mike Hinen and Lorie Plant; for Smith Township Trustee, Republican Marc Gatton beat Democrat Vivian Sade with 75.63% of the vote; and in Washington Township, Republicans Richard Cox, Jeff Ott and Ryan Walter won the three seats on the advisory board, leaving Democrat John Hilligoss out.
The only relatively close races came in the non-partisan school board contests, where voters had several seats to pick this time around.
In Smith-Green District 1, Kassie Jo Taskey defeated Brice Winget 783-629, a 55.45% to 44.55% margin. In Smith-Green District 2, Jeremy Hart cruised comfortably over Steven Thomas 906-440, a 67.31% to 32.69% difference.
In Whitko, the District 4 seat on the school board went to Bill Patrick 694-575 over Debra Thomas.
Lastly, in Columbia City schools, voters sorted out a few crowded races.
In the pick-two race among five candidates for the Columbia City seat, Heather Shively was the clear leader picking up 4,726 votes, 38.67%, while the second-place finish was much tighter, won by Kate Method with 2,268, 18.56% of the vote. Bryan Smethers finished third with 1,985 votes, Michael Malcolm was fourth with 1,804 and Cynthia Jo Franklin Kumfer finished last with 1,438.
In another five-candidate race for the single Columbia Township seat, David Smith led the pack widely with 2,132 votes, 32.07%. The next closest candidate was Sharon Simmons with 1,160, followed by Trenton Shoda with 1,154, Ronald Schweyer with 1,112 and James Schortgen with 1,089.
And, lastly, in the Thorncreek Township race, Mary Ann Schaefer edged Lindsay Smith 3,508 to 3,187.
