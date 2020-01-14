ALBION — After more candidate filings last week, Republicans now will have to decide a contest for Noble County coroner.
Filing opened on Wednesday with a handful of Republicans entering their names. Two more people filed in the week after that, also setting up a coroner race.
Lance Waters, a current detective with the Kendallville Police Department, filed to run for coroner. That sets him up against Lisa Strebig, who had filed on Wednesday.
Also filing last week was Noble County Council at-large incumbent George Bennett, who will be seeking his first full term after being caucused onto the board in May 2018.
On the state level, former LaGrange County Prosecutor Jeffrey Wible filed to run for the District 13 state senate seat. Wible had announced last fall that he would seek his party’s nomination for the seat current held by Sen. Sue Glick. Glick has not yet filed, but said months ago that she would likely seek another term.
