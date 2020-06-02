ALBION — Coronavirus couldn’t keep people away from the polls on Tuesday.
Although mail-in voting was offered as an option to all Hoosiers due to the threat of COVID-19, the state also ordered counties to offer in-person voting as well this primary.
And despite about 3,200 people voting either through mail-in or voting at the courthouse, polling sites stayed pretty busy throughout Tuesday as people rolled in to do their civic duty.
Turnout in Noble and LaGrange counties was 23.8% and 24.5%, respectively.
Turnout was likely hurt by the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees in President Donald Trump versus former Vice President Joe Biden already being set for November.
Turnout in Indiana was 21% and 22% in 2004 and 2012, when presidential nominee races were already decided, compared to 40% and 38% in 2008 and 2016 when one or both parties still has contests by the time Indiana voted.
One thing different about the 2020 primary from most years was the amount of mail-in ballots processed. With no restriction this year to request a mail-in ballot due to coronavirus, thousands in northeast Indiana decided to skip the polling places and vote via post.
The percentage of absentee ballots in the last four countywide elections in Noble County were 30.1% in the 2016 primary and 44.2% in the 2016 general and 34.1% in the 2018 primary and 36.6% in the 2018 general.
On Tuesday, with a flood of mail-in ballots, that percentage increased to 51.2% for the 2020 election.
Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter said 2,750 of the absentee ballots this year were mail-ins compared to 420 early absentee votes on machines, while in a normal year that ratio is usually flipped.
Mail-in ballots also increased five-fold compared to a normal year, according to LaGrange County Clerk Bonnie Brown. In total, 1,129 people voted absentee in LaGrange County, although LaGrange County didn’t have a specific breakdown of mailed ballots and early machine votes.
Despite the increase in mail-in voting, polls in Noble County stayed pretty busy.
This was true in Ligonier at Noble County’s only western polling place, Stone’s Hill Community Church.
The church was one of four places open for voters Tuesday, down from eight in the previous election.
In Ligonier, Deputy Clerk Cindy Weber said that reduction was due to regular poll workers, many of them older, sitting out this year to avoid coming in contact with the coronavirus.
However, despite the reduced locations, reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown and the smaller turnout primaries usually generate, Weber said more people were voting in-person than she expected.
“We kind of figured it would be a little slower,” Weber said around 8:30 a.m. “I mean, it’s a primary. Normally, not as many people come out in a primary. It’s kind of nice. It’s just been a slow trickle.”
Ligonier poll worker Carol Kirsch, who had also worked in the previous election, said she and other poll workers didn’t expect as many people as were coming through, even in the first few hours polls were open Tuesday.
“Most of us had very low expectations, because there were so many people asking for absentee ballots, so actually we’re a little surprised.”
Kirsch understood why her fellow poll workers didn’t want to work. But, she said, between wiping down each machine and touch pad after use, masks on all workers and gloves, she felt voting was safe.
“Truthfully, a lot of people were worried, including myself, about spreading the disease, and the way it’s been operating, it’s just incredibly safe,” Kirsch said.
At Stone’s Hill, most poll workers were high school seniors, most 18 years old, Weber said.
In Kendallville, voters were casting ballots at Impact Institute in the Fairview Plaza, because both of the city’s normal polling sites at Bridgeway Church and CrossPointe Church weren’t available Tuesday.
The layout of the building maybe wasn’t the best fit for an election in a pandemic — voters queued in the doorway before being let a few at a time into a narrow, perpendicular hallway to sign in, then were ushered down another narrow hall lined with voting machines on both sides, all areas creating some cramped conditions not ideal for maintaining physical distancing — but voting was steady throughout the morning, pollworkers said.
Mawhorter called the Impact site a little “clustered,” but said the county had few issues at any of its four polling locations.
A steady queue of about 10-15 voters were waiting around lunch time, most wearing face masks, signing in at poll pads and then being helped to machines by a trio of high school-aged pollworkers. One pollworker, armed with a bottle of disinfectant and a cleaning cloth went from machine to machine as people finished voting to wipe up in an effort to keep voting booths clean sanitized.
“Our polls went well. Today was good,” Mawhorter said. “In actuality, today went, on site, our and about, it went really well.”
News Sun Reporter Patrick Redmond contributed to this report.
