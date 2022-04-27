1. Harle Lauren Vogel, 76, Jimmerson Lake, Fremont
2. Undergrad (BA) Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio; Osteopathic Physician, Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine; MPH University of New England. Was in private practice in Dayton for 20 years then moved to Angola and was employed by Community Health Center in Coldwater, Michigan, as the director of Medical Education and Family Medicine Residency Director. I was also the Medical Director for the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency. Was a lead physician at Camp Atterbury for Enduring Freedom, Afghan Resettlement. Retired this year after 47 years of medical service. I currently volunteer at the Faith Community Clinic (medical director), Angola Health Department (Aell Child Clinic), ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Services) and am a certified volunteer Storm Spotter.
Married 56 years, have four grown children and two dogs. My youngest is active Navy and graduated from Fremont High School.
3. I have no formal political experience but have served on numerous committees, both local state and national.
4. The Steuben County Council is dominated by Republican businessmen. I would like to bring a Democratic perspective to the council. My professional life has been one of service to my community. I wish to continue this endeavor.
5. Assuming that a definite estimate for cost is settled I would support it. Angola is a great city and modern, updated infrastructure is an attractive advantage for business relocation and recruitment. I believe that the current courthouse was built in the late 1800s. I think it would be cost effective to update to a modern facility.
6. To be transparent, represent the interests of the community, be honest and do my best to continue to improve Steuben county into the 21 century.
7. I think that the public minutes of the council meetings do offer some transparency. The council meetings are public and members should be responsive to any questions raised by the county constituents. My phone number and email would be public information and I would respond promptly to any questions posed to me.
