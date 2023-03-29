AUBURN — The deadline to register to vote or to update an existing voter registration record for the 2023 municipal primary election is Monday.
The municipal primary election is Tuesday, May 2, and polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To register to vote or update your current registration by mail or in person, you will need to complete and return the Indiana Voter Registration Application on or before April 3 to the Voter Registration Office by the close of business. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located in the DeKalb County Courthouse on the second floor in the clerk’s office.
Register to vote online by visiting www.indianavoters.com. Indiana residents with a valid Indiana driver’s license or Indiana state-issued identification card will be able to use this tool to submit a new voter registration application or to update an exisiting voter registration record.
In addition to registering to vote online, indianavoters.com provides Hoosier with the ability to validate their voter registration status, locate vote center sites, find county contact information and determine “Who’s on My Ballot?” for the upcoming election.
Early voting starts Monday, April 17. There is no voting in the courthouse.
Early voting will take place in the basement of the DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St. Enter the building from the 10th Street entrance.
Early voting opportunities will take place:
• Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m.-noon.
• Monday, April 24, Wednesday, April 26, and Friday, April 28, from 8 a.m-4 p.m.
• Tuesday, April 25, and Thursday, April 27, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m.–noon.
• Monday, May 1, from 8 a.m.-noon.
Election Day voting will take place Tuesday, May 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at primary election day vote centers. They are located at Dayspring Community Church, 2305 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn; First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn, door 8; and the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett.
Primary elections will take place for races in Auburn and Garrett.
The contested Republican primaries include the race for Auburn mayor, with incumbent Mike Ley being challenged by David Clark.
The Republican primary for Auburn Common Council seats has five contested races.
For the at-large seat, voters will pick two candidates. Dave Bunn, Natalie DeWitt and James (Jim) Finchum are seeking the Republican nomination.
In the race for the district 1 seat, Daniel (Dan) Braun will face Mike Makarewich for the Republican nomination.
Dennis K. (Matthew) Kruse II is being challenged by Rod Williams for the Republican nomination for the district 3 seat.
David G. Bundy will face Jermey L. Bowers in the race for Republican nomination for the district 4 seat.
The Republican primary for the district 5 seat has three candidates: Thomas Peet II, Stuart Wilson and Donald Winsley.
Two Democrats, Jessica Harty and Emily Prosser, are seeking the Democratic nomination.
The City of Garrett has one contested primary with incumbent David Demske and challenger Brent Warfield seeking the Republican nomination for the Garrett Common Council district 1 seat.
There will be no other contested primary races in the cities of Auburn, Butler and Garrett.
