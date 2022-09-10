INDIANPOLIS — Upset with Indiana politics? Hoping to head to the polls this fall to effect a change?
Well, voters don’t have a choice in 40% of this fall’s Statehouse races.
Come Nov. 8 when Hoosiers head to the polls, 40% of the Indiana General Assembly seats on the ballot are unopposed, meaning 2-in-5 lawmakers, mostly incumbents, are shoo-ins back to their seats.
Voters from both wings of the political spectrum who might want to flex their democratic muscles at the polls after Indiana’s summer special session are likely to find a lot of no-contests.
This fall, of the 25 Indiana Senate seats up for a vote, eight are unopposed, with all eight having Republican candidates.
Republicans currently hold 39 seats in the Senate, while Democrats have 11.
The other 25 seats — including local Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, who authored this summer’s abortion law, come up for vote in 2024.
In the House, all 100 seats are on the ballot as is the case every two years, with 42 of those being no contest. Of those 42, 30 unopposed races will send Republicans back to Indianapolis, while 12 opponent-less races have Democrats alone on the ballot.
As of this past session Republicans held a supermajority with 71 seats compared to Democrats with 29 in the House.
In the four-county area, the only candidate who is unopposed on the ballot is District 18 Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City. District 51 Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, is facing Democrat Mike Travis, while District 52 Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, is challenged by Libertarian Morgan Rigg.
In the local Senate race for the DeKalb/Allen County District 14 seat vacated by retiring Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, Republican Tyler Johnson is facing Democrat Zach Heimach.
Although 60% seats do have contests this fall, it’s likely many are not truly competitive. For example, northeast Indiana seats in the General Assembly often have been opposed but have rarely been close, with most Republican incumbents cruising back into office on 20-point-plus margins.
In 2020, of the 25 Senate seats that were on the ballot, 16 were contested but only two of those had results that fell within a 10-percentage point spread, the closest race being District 30 where Democrat Fady Quaddoura won with 52.6% over his Republican opponent. Four of the races were won by Republicans with more than 70% of the vote.
On the House side, in 2020, only nine contests were close, falling within a 10-point margin of victory. Meanwhile, 22 races, a mix of both Republican and Democratic victors, were not competitive, won with 70% of the vote or more.
Taken all together, more than half of state Legislature seats are generally either unopposed or weakly opposed, meaning Hoosiers aren’t likely to see much shift in the General Assembly unless voters significantly change their habits this fall.
It’s not just lopsided to one party, either. While Republicans hold more seats, the percentages of seats held by Democrats that are unopposed or noncompetitive is similar to their Republican counterparts. Boiled down, Democrats don’t or barely compete in many Republican districts, while Republicans don’t or barely compete in many Democratic ones.
The changes to Indiana’s abortion laws spurred an upheaval among some voters, but while the hot-button social issue might be a motivating factor for voters heading to the polls, the changes in law happened after this year’s May primary election, so fall ballots were already set even before the Supreme Court’s late-June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Anyone who might be motivated to run because of that issue — whether abortions rights Democrats, moderate Republicans or hard-line anti-abortion Republicans — won’t have a chance until 2024.
When asked about the wide number of unopposed or weakly contested races, Indiana Republicans said it’s a sign that Hoosiers simply overwhelmingly connect with their politics, while Indiana Democrats claim gerrymandering by Republicans who drew the maps both following the 2010 and recent 2020 Census have made the state noncompetitive by design.
“Democrats often say Indiana is a purple state with a turnout problem, because the Indiana Republican Party has rigged the system in their favor by gerrymandering the state’s Congressional and state legislative maps. The consequence: the state has one of the worst voter participation rates, has ushered in an era of extreme government, and has created voter apathy in many counties — especially in our small towns and rural communities,” said Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.
Republicans called that sentiment “nonsense.”
“We work hard to recruit candidates — as made evident by our electoral success in holding all statewide offices, supermajorities in both chambers of the general assembly, and 88% of county elected offices — and will continue to do so. But to say a lack of candidates in certain districts is due to ‘gerrymandering’ is nonsense,” said Indiana Republican Party spokesman Luke Thomas.
“Indiana isn’t gerrymandered. The number of counties wholly contained within districts is up; the number of districts crossing county lines is down; township splits are down; districts are extremely close to the ideal population number. In terms of compactness and community interest, the new districts are an improvement, putting population over politics,” Thomas continued, suggesting that if Hoosiers wants to see gerrymandering in action, look next door at Illinois’ maps.
While Democrats view the current layout as thumb-on-scale, the party has been working recently to try to make inroads back into rural areas where the party has recently not performed well or at all.
Democrats once used to have a notable presence in Ohio River counties in southern Indiana and in areas with strong union labor forces, but those voting blocs have faded over time and currently has been reduced mostly to a few urban/suburban strongholds in areas in northwest Indiana, Indianapolis and Bloomington.
“This is why the Indiana Democratic Party started a true 92-county strategy last year. With over 130 events spanning about 70 counties, Democrats are meeting voters where they are, because it’s time to tear down the walls created by unfair districts, cable TV, and the Internet. Hoosiers deserve a more balanced government at every level. What we’re finding: Our differences are few and voters are starting to give Democrats a look ahead of this fall’s elections,” Schmuhl said.
