ALBION — Turnout for voters in and around Albion was a high point for Noble County on Tuesday, while rural voters south and east of LaGrange topped the charts in LaGrange County.
On the low end, portions of Ligonier and Kendallville that generally turn out at the lowest rates bottomed out the list again, while western LaGrange County provided fewer ballots.
Overall turnout in Noble and LaGrange counties was about average for a presidential primary year with the party nominees for the White House already decided — 23.8% in Noble and 24.5% in LaGrange — as statewide turnout in those types of years is generally in the low 20th percentile.
But, like every election, certain parts of the counties tend to come out in larger numbers than others. Or not.
This year in Noble County, the Albion area was the top voting region in Noble County, with the top three precincts out of Noble County's 29 all around the town.
Jefferson Township was the best in Noble at 33.1%, followed by Albion Township, which includes Albion itself, at 30.6% and York Township at 29.2%.
While rural districts usually have higher turnouts than municipal precincts, the Albion effect might be explained in part by a few differences this year.
First, due to the reduction in early voting due to coronavirus, the Noble County Courthouse was the only site for early voting in the county this year. Typically other sites are open in Kendallville and Ligonier and polls also travel one day each to other locations around the county, giving a wider audience a chance to vote closer to home.
That wasn't the case this year, so unless voters were making a drive to the center of the county, early in-person voting was most easily available to Albion-area residents.
Second, Albion kept its vote center this year while some other areas lost theirs. Noble County reduced from eight vote centers to just four this year due to coronavirus, both in an effort to protect pollworkers and due to expected lower in-person turnout — which did happen as less than half of all Noble County ballots were cast on Election Day.
Again, with the typical polling site at Blessed Sacrament Church in Albion open as usual, people close by could vote more easily. Noble and Green townships on the south side of the county, for example, usually post good numbers, but this year the vote center in Merriam was closed, which may have affected turnout. Both township had turnouts slightly lower than the most comparable primary season in 2012, while York, Jefferson and Albion townships had similar or even slightly better turnouts than eight years ago.
And third, winning candidates in both the contested clerk and coroner races are from the Albion area, perhaps bringing out more friends and neighbors to cast ballots.
Up in LaGrange County with its 16 precincts, the Johnson Township North precinct led the turnout list with 33.3%, followed by Springfield Township at 30.6% and Bloomfield 4, located east of LaGrange, at 29.7%.
The most hotly contested race on the ballot in LaGrange County was the Commissioner District 2 race, in which former commissioner Kevin Myers defeated current commissioner Dennis Kratz by 60 votes.
Although all county residents vote for commissioner, District 2 represents the central four townships east-to-west in LaGrange County, so the district includes both Bloomfield and Springfield townships and may have brought out more voters to cast ballots in that race.
As for lows, city precincts in Ligonier and Kendallville posted the lowest turnouts as usual.
Perry 4, the north end of Ligonier, and Perry 5, the east side of Ligonier, had turnouts of 15% and 14.4% respectively, while Kendallville in Allen Township, everything inside the city limits south of Drake Road, was the lowest overall at 14.2%.
These precincts are generally on the bottom or low-end of turnout for Noble County each year, as turnout in Ligonier is never particularly high. The Kendallville/Allen precinct also includes two sizable mobile home parks and turnout is generally lower in areas with housing that may host more transient residents such as mobile home parks or large apartment complexes.
In LaGrange County, the west side of the county with its larger Amish proportion was the lowest voting segment of LaGrange County. Eden Township voted at 18.8%, followed by Newbury Township at 18.3% and Van Buren Township last at 17.8%
Those three townships are the westernmost of the county's 11 townships with Van Buren in the north, Newbury in the middle and Eden on the south end.
