KENDALLVILLE — In East Noble's at-large school board race, it's a contest between an incumbent seeking his first full term and a former board member who resigned her seat two years ago seeking a return.
Kendallville's Doug Jansen was the replacement selected in 2020 when former board member John Wicker resigned his seat mid-term amid a period of upheaval on East Noble's board, a move that eventually led to Jansen's now-opponent Kara Hand resigning her seat that year too.
Hand, who was on the 2020 ballot for the Swan Township seat despite not seeking to hold the position she had just left, signed up to run again this year, this time for the at-large seat.
Jansen is seeking his first four-year term on the school board.
The News Sun sent out Q&As to both candidates, but only received responses from Jansen.
Questionnaires were sent out Oct. 24 and a followup to Hand was sent Oct. 31 seeking answers by the end of the day Nov. 1. A return had still not been received as of Wednesday afternoon.
Jansen is a 1986 East Noble High School alumnus and attended Indiana University, receiving a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 1990 then completing a doctorate of dental surgery at the IU School of Dentistry in 1994. He's employed as one of the dentists at Jansen Family Dentistry in downtown Kendallville.
Jansen is a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Kendallville, member of the Kendallville Rotary Club and treasurer of Isaac Knapp District Dental Society.
A reminder to voters: While many people utilize the straight-party ticket voting option at the beginning of the electronic ballot, that options does not select school board candidates, which are non-partisan positions. Voters who choose to vote straight-ticket will still have to individually select their school board candidates of choice.
The News Sun posed four questions to the candidates. Here’s how Jansen responded:
Why should voters select you as their at-large representative to the East Noble School Board?
I am passionate about providing the best education possible to our students. I believe this can be achieved by providing excellent teachers, staff, and administrators: providing high quality facilities that are safe with top-notch learning environments; and curriculum that allows for measurable high student achievement. My goal is to provide these things while being fiscally responsible to our taxpayers.
I feel I bring a strong skill set to the board including an unbiased, level-headed perspective to difficult decisions; an ability to research and understand policy to ensure accountability; and make common sense decisions that will benefit our students, educators, support staff and taxpayers. I am approachable and will listen to anyone that has a concern within our school system.
What are the top three issues you see facing East Noble over the next four years?
The three top issues facing East Noble are attracting and retaining high quality teachers and staff, improving student achievement, and keeping class sizes at an appropriate level. East Noble has always had excellent, dedicated educators and support staff and that cannot change. The current teaching and employment climate is making it very difficult for schools across the nation. Our corporation needs to continue to improve teacher and staff pay as well as provide the necessary support to provide a great working environment while giving our kids the best day to day instruction possible. East Noble needs to continue to improve student achievement. Our teachers once again need the support and clear guidance to do this to improve student outcomes at all levels. The third issue is to keep a check on class size. We cannot allow our class sizes to be problematic to our kids learning especially in the early learning years where English acquisition and basic mathematic skills are crucially important.
East Noble has heard some complaints about its curriculum and instruction materials over the past year. What are your thoughts on the instruction given at East Noble and what, if anything, would you change?
Historically and today, our school corporation has graduated well educated kids who are going on to do great things in their communities. East Noble needs to continue to offer a broad array of learning options for its students. In today’s ever changing employment environment we need to provide educational opportunities that can get our students world ready. Whether that is for college prep, advanced trade school prep or direct graduation to employment, our students need a strong foundation for their future success. Our curriculum and instructional materials are and need to be continually evaluated and implemented only when both students and teachers will benefit from those changes.
The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be behind us, but how do you think East Noble navigated the pandemic and what, if anything, would you suggest in the event of a major resurgence or new communicable disease sweeping schools?
East Noble did an admirable job in handling an extremely difficult, ever-changing situation. EN worked with local, state and federal guidelines and officials in order to keep our students and staff safe, while keeping in-school education a priority. Our years of eLearning paid off during the pandemic and allowed us to provide for better student education than many other schools during the mandated shutdown. Heaven forbid we have to deal with another pandemic, but if we do, we need to make sure to keep our kids and staff safe and focus on in-school instruction while working within the necessary mandated guidelines.
