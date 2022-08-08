ALBION — With a little more than two weeks to go, only three candidates have filed for local school board seats in Noble County.
There are 13 total seats up for vote this election in East, Central and West Noble schools as well as Smith-Green in Churubusco.
So far, the only three candidates to file their paperwork with the Noble County Clerk's Office have been incumbent board member Joe Hutsell for West Noble's District 3 seat; newcomer Jennifer Hornberger seeking East Noble's Wayne Township seat currently held by Jen Blackman; and Kassie Jo Taksey, seeking a spot on the Smith-Green board.
No candidates have filed yet in Central Noble.
This year's ballot has 13 seats up for vote including:
• Central Noble, Albion Township
• Central Noble, Noble Township
• Central Noble, at-large
• East Noble, Allen Township
• East Noble, Kendallville
• East Noble, Wayne Township
• East Noble, at-large
• West Noble, District 1
• West Noble, District 2
• West Noble, District 3
• West Noble, District 6
• Smith-Green, District 2
• Smith-Green, District 3
School board positions are non-partisan elected seats, so candidates do not have to declare a party in order to run.
School boards are the executive and fiscal body governing local school districts. Board hire and oversee the superintendent — who handles day-to-day administrative duties for the schools — but school boards are responsible for enacting policies, setting an annual budget and official hiring/firing/reassignment of staff.
School board members are elected for four years terms and compensated for their service.
Noble County has had issues generating school board candidates in the recent past. In the 2018 election, only one of the 13 seats — one of Smith-Green's — was a contest, while two races had no candidates file at all.
The fall 2020 races were a little more filled out with six of 11 races having contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.