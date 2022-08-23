ALBION — Central Noble’s school board president will face an election challenge from a former principal as the first and only contest that has so far emerged among school board races.
There’s not much time left, either, as filing for the Nov. 8 election closes Friday at noon and some seats still have no candidates.
Central Noble’s at-large seat has become a contested race, with filings from incumbent and current board president Eric Custer being challenged by recently departed Central Noble Elementary Principal Jared Knipper.
Also in Central Noble, newcomer Brian Geiger filed for the Noble Township seat, while incumbent Jason Schoeff is seeking another term as the Albion Township representative.
Central Noble is the only district that has, at the moment, at least one candidate in all of its seats up on this fall’s ballot.
East Noble picked up two more candidates, with incumbents Brent Durbin and Doug Jansen filing for another term representing Allen Township and the at-large district, respectively. They join Jennifer Hornberger, who earlier filed to seek the Wayne Township seat.
In West Noble, incumbent John Schwartz is looking for another term representing District 3, joining fellow incumbent District 2 candidate Joe Hutsell who filed previously.
So far, three seats on the November ballot still lack a candidate. Those include:
• East Noble, Kendallville, currently represented by Barb Babcock
• West Noble, District 1, currently represented by David Peterson
• West Noble, District 6, currently represented by Todd Moore
School board positions are non-partisan elected seats, so candidates do not have to declare a party in order to run.
School boards are the executive and fiscal body governing local school districts. Board hire and oversee the superintendent — who handles day-to-day administrative duties for the schools — but school boards are responsible for enacting policies, setting an annual budget and official hiring/firing/reassignment of staff.
School board members are elected for four years terms and compensated for their service.
