ALBION — Typically, you don’t get two incumbents battling each other in an election.
But that’s the case in this year’s Noble County Council District 1 contest, where redistricting has now put Republicans Bernie Lawson and Tom Janes into the same district representing primarily Noble County’s west side.
Lawson, or rural Albion, who previously represented District 2, is now part of District 1 after the council changed boundaries on its districts following the 2020 census.
James is the senior member of the two on the council, having represented the county’s west side in District 1 since 2007 when he was selected by caucus to fill the vacant position. He’s won his first full term in 2010 and has been re-elected every four years since.
Lawson first ran for the council in 2012, finishing four in a pick-three, six-way primary race on the GOP ballot for council at-large seats that year.
She came back in 2014 and filed for the District 2 seat and was unopposed, having been part of the seven-member fiscal board since.
County council members are the fiscal body of county government, responsible for managing Noble County’s annual budget and spending. The council also has the power to levy new taxes and is responsible for any borrowing the county might execute.
Janes is a graduate of West Noble High School and has owned and operated Charger House Restaurant for 39 years. Outside of the county council, he’s also been a member of Ligonier Board of Works for 20 years, a former president of the Ligonier Parks Board and former member of West Noble School Board for seven years.
Lawson is a graduate of Wawasee High School and Ravescroft Beauty School and has owned an operated her own salon since 1995. She’s been married to Steve Lawson, a retired Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputy, for 44 years and has two children and six grandchildren.
The News Sun posed three questions to the candidates about their effort to seek another term on the county council:
Why should voters support you for the Noble County Council District 1 seat?
Lawson: I take my position very seriously. I meet with the office holders I represent as their liaison, I attend board meetings on the boards I sit on. I feel that I represent the people of my district fairly and honestly.
Janes: I have 15 years experience on the Noble County Council. I am a fiscal conservative and try to do what is best for the county taxpayers. I have also always supported the employees of the county in every way possible.
What issues do you feel are facing the county council now and over the next four years and how would you address them?
Janes: As a council member our job is the financial operation of the county. We struggle every year to balance the budget and to make every dollar go as far as we can. That will continue to be our biggest issue as well as handling personnel issues to continue to retain the excellent employees that we have.
Lawson: Finding ways to keep employees is every office holder’s responsibility right now. We need to find ways to bring in good help and ways to keep the excellent employees we have. And that means finding ways to stretch our budgets to keep salaries comparable.
Within the last five years, the county has bonded the new $15 million county annex, raised wheel taxes twice and instituted a public safety income tax, all moves that you supported as members of the council that required residents to pay a little more in taxes. What do you think Noble County gained from these changes and do you foresee the county needing additional revenue for projects or operations in the near future?
Lawson: Building the county annex has been in the works since the early 90s. The time was right with the jail bond being eliminated. Moving our offices to one location will eliminate paying rent for offices in 2 locations. We will serve the public more efficiently by bringing the plan commission, building, auditor, assessor, recorder and treasurer together. The cost of maintaining our roads keeps going up. Even with grant money we have to have matching funds to get the federal grant.
With the safety tax we have brought on two new officers. Keeping Noble County safe has to be one of our top priorities.
Janes: Building the new annex was vital to handle the growth of the county to have the necessary facilities to run the business of the county. The annex will also help house the modern technology that the county uses in the operation of all county offices. Raising the wheel tax was necessary to continue to upgrade and maintain all of the county roads and highways. We need to have adequate funding to maintain the roads. The public safety tax is needed to help operate all of our public safety departments in order to help provide a safe place for all of our citizens to work and reside in.
Election Day is May 3, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
