ANGOLA — Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, says he's in it to win it.
And he plans to stick with it.
There's been talk within Republican and Democratic circles that Zent, the Lake James Republican, plans on winning a sixth term for the 51st District seat in the Indiana House then step down before his term's up so a hand-picked successor can take over.
"We made the commitment, we're going to fulfill it," Zent said in a phone interview on Friday. "I don't plan on serving part of the term."
"I do not respond to unsubstantiated rumors, thanks," said Rick Michael, the Steuben County Republican Central Committee chair who would run a caucus to replace Zent should he step down.
While the rumor has whispered its way through both parties, only one candidate has publicly talked about it, Jestin Coler, Lake Gage, who actually commandeered a website connected to Zent's name and likeness. Coler is one of two Democratic candidates for the House 51 nomination. He is running against Mike Travis, also of rural Angola.
"According to multiple sources, Representative Zent plans on winning re-election in November, then retiring to spend more time in Florida. Upon his retirement, he and his friends in the local Republican party plan on appointing Jim Getz (to) the Indiana House, District 51 seat. Instead of retiring now, and allowing voters to decide who will represent them in the Statehouse, a backroom deal has apparently been brokered in order to maintain control and silence voters," Coler wrote on the website dennyzent.com.
Getz, a two-term Steuben County councilman, is running for the Republican nomination for North District Steuben County Commissioner.
Zent said he's been annoyed by the rumor and is glad it is being addressed by The Herald Republican.
Zent said he committed to running for reelection in 2021 in a move to hopefully solidify the 51st District during reapportionment.
"I wanted to hold on to our district the way it was," Zent said. With growth in the Indianapolis area, he said he thought there was the potential to weaken rural districts during the decennial process of redrawing legislative maps.
As it turned out, when the process was over, District 51 ended up with all of the heavily Amish LaGrange County and lost a township — Steuben — to District 52, which is held by Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn. District 51 now has nine of Steuben County's 12 townships.
In addition, Zent said he has projects he hopes to complete in what could be his final two years in office. He chairs the House Local Government Committee and serves on the Public Health and Veterans Affairs and Public Safety committees.
"There's a whole bunch of things I'm still working on," Zent said.
Included in those is broadband initiatives he said would help rural residents, particularly the people in the 51st District.
Zent puts most of the blame for the rumor on Coler, though he acknowledged there were some in his party who could also be responsible. He didn't name names.
Coler asked in a social media posting that Zent commit to remaining in office.
"He wants me to pledge that I'm going to remain when he has a checkered past," Zent asked.
Zent was referencing a fake news campaign that Coler conducted during the 2016 presidential campaign that got picked up by right wing websites and garnered much revenue for the sites he maintained.
On a website, he has apologized for his work.
He remains in the tech industry. He is the director for data technology for a software firm.
Coler's knowledge in the technology sector is apparent because he took over Zent's political website when payment for the domain lapsed, Coler said. Once on the site following the path of dennyzent.com, users can link to Coler's site, jestincoler.com.
Zent said he was unaware that Coler had taken over a site linked to his name.
