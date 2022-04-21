ALBION — If you want to vote early in this year's midterm primary, you'll have some extra opportunities to get to the polls the next two weeks and next week.
Early voting has been available at the Noble County Courthouse during weekdays since April 5, but with a little over two weeks until the May 3 Election Day, extra polling sites are being made available per usual.
Voters can get to extra sites set up both today and next Saturday as well as at locations rotating around the county during next week.
Polling sites will be available today and April 30 at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as Bridgeway Church in Kendallville and Stone’s Hill Community Church in Ligonier from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Additional early voting sites will also be available next week before Election Day at Merriam Christian Chapel in Merriam from 2-7 p.m. on Monday; at Stone’s Hill from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday; at Cultivate Church in LaOtto from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday and at Bridgeway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Voters are able to cast a ballot at any early voting site ahead of Election Day, regardless of where they live in Noble County.
Voters must have registered prior to the April 4 deadline and must present a valid photo ID at the polls.
Since it's the primary, voters will also need to declare a party, selecting either the Republican or Democratic ballot to vote on.
Like most years, most of the action is taking place on the Republican ballot, although voters who pick the Democrat ticket will also have a few races to decide.
Starting on the Democratic side, three candidates are seeking the nomination for the 3rd District congressional seat and the opportunity to challenge incumbent Rep. Jim Banks in November. Gary Snyder, Phillip Beachy and A.J. Calkins will be on the spring ballot.
Democrats don’t have any other contested races at the county level in either Noble or LaGrange county, although there are a smattering of unopposed candidates appearing on the ballot. The U.S. Senate seat up this year is also uncontested on the Democratic side, with former Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott the only candidate who survived verification for the primary ballot.
On the Republican side, there are no contests in the upper-level races — incumbent Sen. Todd Young, Banks, Rome City Rep. Dave Abbott and Auburn Rep. Ben Smaltz, who now represents Wayne and Allen townships in Noble County — are all unopposed.
There are, however, a variety of local-level races on the ballot for Republicans to decide.
In Noble County, two Noble County Council seats are contested this year. In District 1, incumbents Bernie Lawson and Tom James are squaring off after redistricting put both into the same district representing western Noble County. Also in District 4, Max Franklin and Meghann McCoy are facing off to replace Democrat Jerry Jansen, who opted not to seek another term representing the Kendallville area on the council.
Only one county-level office is contested this spring, with first-term Assessor Ben Castle facing a challenge from Kathy Strange.
In town government, incumbent Avilla Town Council member Phil Puckett Jr. is facing a challenge from Brian (Sweeney) Meyer for the one seat up for vote in 2022.
Noble County also has four Republican township races to decide for people who live in those areas.
In Sparta Township, incumbent Fran Neintzelman is being challenge for Robby Morgan for township trustee; in York Township, incumbent Jason Koontz is facing a challenge from Eileen Wacker for trustee; in Elkhart Township, voters will choose their top three candidates among Judy Lower Bish, Jerry Donley, Nelson LeCount and Kenneth Lynn Stringfellow for advisory board; and voters in Wayne Township will likewise pick three of four for advisory board from Jeffrey Campbell II, Roger Longyear, Heidi Speelman and David VanderKaay.
For those wanting to wait until Election Day to vote, polls will open on May 3 at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. that day.
Winners of the primary election advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
