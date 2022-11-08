ALBION — That was a fairly busy one.
With the pandemic in the rearview, many voters returned to the polls to vote in person in this year’s midterm, with higher-than-usual turnout of 38.68% in Noble County and 40% in LaGrange County.
Polling sites stayed busy as voters came in to cast ballots on a U.S. Senate seat, federal and state representatives, state offices and a handful of local government and school board races.
In this year’s general election, Noble County saw 11,675 of 30,182 registered voters, a turnout of 38.68%. In LaGrange County, 6,701 voters out of 16,775 cast ballots for a turnout of 40%.
Both rates were lower than an unusually popular 2018 voting season, but higher than past midterm elections.
In the 2018 midterm, turnout in Noble County was 51.2%, which was the highest non-presidential general turnout in Noble County dating back through 2006. The state did have a very competitive Senate contest between Republican Mike Braun and incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly that year, which likely drove many to the polls.
LaGrange County likewise had a higher-than-usual turnout in 2018 with 50.2% of voters showing up for the November election.
Turnout in the midterms prior in Noble County were 35.12% in 2014, 27.18% in 2010 and 41.43% in 2006.
Voting was brisk throughout the day, a change from the pandemic-affected 2020 presidential year that saw nearly 60% of come in early, leaving an unusually slow but steady day for polling sites on Election Day.
There was a noticeable uptick at local polling sites, which had voters queuing for their chance to cast a ballot.
At Noble County’s always-busiest polling site at Bridgeway Church in Kendallville, a line formed from registration through the long hallway and to the entrance, snaking a few curves in the lobby to get people inside and out of Tuesday’s chill fall winds.
By 11:30 a.m. the vote center had seen around 500-plus voters and the line was taking around 20-30 minutes to clear, pollworkers said. Those working had few moments to take a break and breathe as the line stayed steady throughout the day.
Across town at the less-popular Crosspointe Church off Drake Road, even that polling site was looking busier than it had been in recent years. But on Tuesday morning as voting picked up, all of the sites machines were filled with some voters waiting in queue, which is atypical most years for the second Kendallville site.
Noble County Clerk Tammy Bremer said it was a busy but smooth day across the county.
“It was good. It was a busy day, lines after the polls closed so that’s what took so long,” Bremer said. “The workers did great and they were troopers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.