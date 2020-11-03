WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board will see a familiar face as well as a newcomer after Tuesday’s election for two school board seats.
Heather Krebs was elected to a third term on the board in the race for the Auburn-Union Township seat. She defeated John Davis by a vote of 5,236 to Davis’ 4,099.
In the race for the Fairfield/Smithfield Township seat, Jeff Johnson beat Joshua Newbauer by a vote of 4,495 to Newbauer’s 4,178. Both were first-time candidates seeking the seat being vacated by Jay Baumgartner, who did not seek re-election.
“I’m overwhelmed. I’m grateful. I’m humbled. I appreciate the support of our voters and their confidence in me and my ability to continue to be a member of the school board,” Krebs said of her election victory.
“My real hope for moving forward is that we can just continue along the path that we’ve started and continue to do great things for our kids and also just to help bring our community in more and really maybe heal some of the divisiveness that we’re seeing now.”
Krebs said during the campaign people talked to her about transparency and letting people know what is going on in the schools.
“Anything we can do, again, just to bring the community in and let them know what’s going on and let them be a part of it, I really want to encourage that,” Krebs added.
Reflecting on his election win, Johnson said, “I’m just really excited that that many people believed in me.”
Johnson said he has “great expectations” for the district and serving on the school board. He also commended Newbauer for running a fair campaign adding, “I have nothing but the utmost respect for him.”
