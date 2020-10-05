ALBION — Starting today, voters can cast their ballots early in-person if they don't want to hit the polls on Election Day.
In-person early voting starts today at Noble County and LaGrange County courthouses, with additional opportunities to cast ballots also occuring at other points before Nov. 3.
Voters who qualify for a mail-in ballot and want to vote that way this time around during the pandemic still have time to request and return those ballots, although you might want to hurry if you're choosing to vote by mail in order to ensure your votes get in on time.
The start of early voting signals one month to go until Election Day, and voters who prefer to use a machine can get their ballots in now.
The process works the same as voting on Election Day — you'll still need to present your ID to pollworkers and sign in, a pollworkers will load your ballot and you'll need to punch your choices in at the machine — the only difference is you can get that ballot in and over with early and not have to worry about lines, crowds or the potential spread of coronavirus in November.
This year's election obviously has a presidential race at the top, but voters will also be casting ballots to decide down-ballot races including Indiana governor and Indiana attorney general, 3rd District Congressman, county officeholders including commissioners, county council members and business office leaders, and local school board races.
In Noble County, early voting will look very similar to previous "normal" years after the coronavirus causes the county to have to alter and shrink its delayed June primary offerings.
Voters can vote any any early vote site in Noble County, regardless of where they live. So feel free to vote by a center that's closer to where you work or if you're in town on a weekend doing some shopping and want to pop by.
This fall, Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter has scheduled early voting to be out in the same places it usually is on the same days it usually is. That means voters will be able to vote at the following locations at the following times:
Weekdays
Noble County Courthouse, Albion: Early voting is available at the courthouse during normal courthouse business hours during the week. Masks are required to enter the courthouse and anyone entering must go through security, meaning cell phones, firearms and knives cannot be brought inside. The final day for voting at the courthouse will be Monday, Oct. 2, with voting shutting down at noon that day.
Saturdays Oct. 24 and Oct. 31
Bridgeway Church, Kendallville; Stone's Hill Community Church, Ligonier; and Noble County Courthouse, Albion
Voting will be available the two Saturdays before Election Day, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the courthouse and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bridgeway in Kendallville and Stone's Hill in Ligonier.
Oct. 26-30
Like past years, the county will offer early voting at rotating sites around the county the week prior to Election Day. Here's the schedule for when and where those sites will be offered:
Oct. 26: Merriam Christian Chapel, Merriam, 2-7 p.m.
Oct. 27: Bridgeway Church Kendallville, 2-7 p.m., Stone's Hill Community Church, Ligonier, 2-7 p.m.
Oct. 28: Merriam Christian Chapel, Merriam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Orange Township Fire Station, Rome City, 2-7 pm.
Oct. 29: LaOtto Cultivate Church, LaOtto, 2-7 p.m.
Oct. 30: Stone's Hill Community Church, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In LaGrange County, early voting will only take place at the LaGrange County Courthouse.
Early in-person voting will be available during normal business hours on weekdays, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as well as from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.
Like all other counties, early voting closes at noon on Monday, Nov. 2, in LaGrange County.
Editor's Note: Starting this week, The News Sun will begin running candidate Q&As for contested school board races and other positions, so if you're not sure who to vote for yet, hold off casting your ballot a few days to learn more about who is up for vote this fall.
