AUBURN — Back in the early 1980s, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers wrote the song, “The Waiting” (is the hardest part).
He probably didn’t have waiting on election returns in mind.
It wasn’t until after 8:38 p.m. over two hours after polls had closed until final results were know.
Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, DeKalb County Republican Party Chairman Rick Ring announced that all results from eight of the county’s nine polling centers had been received.
“We’re down to the last poll center and the card reader has quit functioning,” Ring announced to the gathering in Middaugh Hall at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
“They cannot count the last vote center until they get it fixed,” he continued. “They’re on the phone right now with Microvote (the vote machine manufacturer) to see what they have to do.”
With final vote totals available, Republican Ben Smaltz won his bid for a sixth term to the Indiana House of Representatives, capturing 8,711 votes, or 80.53%, compared to 2,106 votes, or 19.47%, for Libertarian challenger Morgan Rigg.
In addition to all of DeKalb County, House District 52 includes pecincts in Noble and Steuben counties.
Steuben County had posted final numbers before 8 p.m. There, Smaltz received 1,484 votes, or 84.65% of the vote, compared to 269 votes for Rigg (15.35%).
In Noble County, Smaltz received 3,181 votes compared to 623 for Rigg.
During the campaign, Smaltz, 52, ran on promises to keep Indiana’s budget balanced — without tricks — and maintain funds in case of emergency.
“The five terms I have been there (in the Indiana House), we have budgeted in a balanced way, without smoke and mirrors, no gimmicks,” he said. “We have saved money like any Hoosier would and should — have some emergency funds.”
Smaltz sees a recession looming. He said state leaders know from experience of past recessions — such as those in 2001 and 2008 — how plan prepare moving forward.
“We have a playbook that worked,” he said. “You’re able to see what strategies were employed, what worked and what didn’t work.
“What we don’t ever want to see is in the early 2000s when the State of Indiana had a deficit management plan,” Smaltz continued. “We don’t want to get there. There’s no reason to get there.”
Rigg, 39, who is chairman of the Libertarian Party in DeKalb County, said he decided to run to give voters a choice on election day.
“It’s about providing options for voters,” he said. “I’ve grown up with there being just Republicans and Democrats. In the course of my life, I’ve moved away from them in terms of where they stand on the issues.
“I have found there are people who would be willing to vote if there was more than simply those two options.” He noted this year’s election features a number of state legislative races with only one candidate.
Rigg’s campaign focused on allowing Hoosier citizens to rely more on themselves rather than government.
“In general terms, I think it’s the same as it’s always been: we’re relying too much on government to solve the problems rather than relying on ourselves,” Rigg said. “Far too often, I think we elect people then try to push ahead with what I call ‘one size fits all’ solutions that I would say don’t work.
“We’re not all the same. We have different issues, different problems, different concerns,” he said. “Many of the issues we’re looking at, I think, could be better addressed at the local level, could be better addressed by each of us as individuals without needing the involvement of government, of our elected representatives, of our elected leaders.
“I think even to some extent, it was exacerbated by what happened with COVID with the lockdowns,” Rigg said. “The effect that had on us, I think, is still being felt today.”
Indiana House of Representative members serve two-year terms of office.
