ALBION — If you want to vote early, you’ve got just three days left.
Election Day is Tuesday, meaning your last chances to cast ballots early are today, Saturday and Monday.
Here’s where you’ll have your last-minute early voting opportunities:
Today: Noble County Courthouse, Albion, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Bridgeway Church, Kendallville, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday: Noble County Courthouse, Albion, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Bridgeway Church, Kendallville, and Stone’s Hill Community Church, Ligonier, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday: Noble County Courthouse, 8 a.m. to noon.
Early voting closes promptly at noon on Monday, meaning anyone after will have to wait until Tuesday.
Election Day is Tuesday, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. A full Election Day preview will appear in Saturday’s News Sun.
Noble County uses vote centers, which means voters can cast a ballot at any polling site at any time, so feel free to drop it at whatever site is most convenient for you.
In order to vote, voters must have been registered prior to Oct. 12, must reside in Noble County and must provide a valid picture ID at the polls when they sign in.
