AUBURN — Mike Watson says he can bring a combination of business and government experience to the job of DeKalb County Commissioner.
Watson, 68, of Auburn, is running for the Republican nomination to the Southeast District commissioner seat in the June 2 primary election. All voters in the county can cast ballots in the race between Watson and Kevin Webb. Both are members of the Auburn Common Council.
Three members make up the board of county commissioners. They serve four-year terms in office with a salary of $27,154 for 2020. Commissioners also make up the county Drainage Board.
Watson joined the Auburn council in 2013 and previously served 11 years on the city’s Plan Commission. Outside government, he has been involved as a former president of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership and on the DeKalb County Community Corrections Advisory board, Auburn Development Advisory Committee (now Auburn Main Street), and as an officer of Auburn Kiwanis and member of the Downtown Auburn Business Association.
He currently serves as president of the Auburn Economic Development Commission, DeKalb County Economic Development Commission and a steering committee to update the city’s master plan. He is president of the DeKalb Central Foundation and a member of the Downtown Auburn Review committee.
Watson said he is running for commissioner for the same reason he took on those community roles.
“I think what I can bring to the table in a broad sense is leadership and, particularly, planning expertise,” Watson added.
Watson began his business career in 1972 at age 21 as the youngest franchised Shell Oil company dealer in Indiana with a station in Fort Wayne on Coliseum Boulevard, he said.
He recently retired from his position as general manager of Teghtmeyer Ace Hardware in Auburn, and he continues there in a part-time sales capacity.
“I’ve been a decision-maker for all of my business career,” he said, adding that he has handled budgets that in today’s dollars would be more than $12 million.
“Planning is a huge issue,” Watson said. “We need to be looking at five-year and 10-year horizons, at least, and probably 20-year” in development, capital projects, asset management and financial management.
Watson sees a need for “collaboration, communication and cooperation between the county and all the cities and towns in the county.” He said he has met with all mayors in the county and most of the town managers.
“Communication is a real key. That’s another one of my strong suits is being able to bring people together and find common ground,” he said.
Watson said that in 2003, he initiated meetings with leaders from cities and towns to find common ground on economic development, a process that led to creating the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership. He called that “an example of how I work, how I see things.” He aims to make the county a welcoming place for businesses to locate.
“I’m a small-government, fiscal conservative. The smaller the footprint the government has in your daily life, the better,” Watson said. “At the same time, government must be open to fostering economic development, public-private partnership, private industry and business partnership in projects.”
A grant-writer for the county could be an investment that pays for itself many times over by obtaining public and private grants, Watson said.
He added, “I am a huge customer-service advocate. Government has to be efficient, effective, responsive and customer-service driven.” In dealing with county government, he said, “You need to feel like you were heard and respected and treated fairly.”
Watson said he is semi-retired and could devote 25-30 hours a week to the role of commissioner. In addition to scheduled meetings, “I’ll have regular office hours one day per week for conversation and input from anyone,” he said.
About the county highway department:
He reacted to current discussion about moving the county highway department to the intersection of C.R. 34 and C.R. 427, south of DeKalb High School.
“I think that needs a good deal more thought and input from the people it will affect before a decision’s made,” Watson said. “There’s no doubt the county highway department needs a new home. I’m just not convinced that that’s the right spot for it. I think there’s some real concerns about what the effects of that would be on the neighborhood.”
Watson suggests looking at a long-term plan for using the county farm property northwest of Auburn.
“Maybe that’s not the right place for the highway department. I think it has some potential for that, but we’re not there yet,” he said.
As for the site near DeKalb High School, Watson said, “I think it would be an unwise decision to buy land before it’s zoned for the use we want to use it for. … I’d like to see that decision put off or tabled until the new commissioners are seated.”
About the courthouse and security:
A metal-detection scanner began operation at the DeKalb County Courthouse entrance on July 1, 2019, and commissioners banned visitors from bringing weapons and cellphones into the building.
“I’m open to taking a look at that situation. I’m not convinced that we have the best system that we could have,” Watson said. “I think there’s room for some tweaks to the current system that would achieve what we want to achieve and still make it less inconvenient for the public.”
The DeKalb County Jail:
Watson said the future of the county jail needs immediate study.
“We don’t want, as a county, to be in a position where we have to build a jail under court mandate,” he said. The county should consider hiring an architect “and get some plans and drawings and engineering done” on the jail, he said. “You can’t govern an entity the size of DeKalb County reactively.”
Roundabout south of Auburn:
A traffic roundabout south of Auburn at C.R. 11-A and C.R. 427 was proposed a year ago, but has not been discussed in several months.
Watson said the need for a roundabout depends on the pace of development near the intersection.
“Properly designed roundabouts are pretty efficient. Whether or not that’s the ultimate answer for that area, it’s too early to say,” he said. “Right now, we don’t need it.”
