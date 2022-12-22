NOBLESVILLE — Former Gov. Mitch Daniels is polling as the early favorite in the 2024 U.S. Senate race, despite the fact that the two-term governor and outgoing Purdue University president hasn't indicated he's even interested in the job.
Chalk it up to name recognition after serving eight years in Indianapolis, as Daniels commands the field while other Hoosier politicians simply aren't as well known.
In a poll of likely Republican voters commissioned by central Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz the field is still pretty wide open ahead of the 2024 May primary.
Spartz is one Hoosier politician mulling a run at the Senate seat, which will be open because its current occupant, Sen. Mike Braun, is running for governor in 2024.
No one has officially announced a candidacy for that race yet, but several are considering it including Spartz, northeast Indiana's Rep. Jim Banks and others.
A release from Spartz' office compiled results from two questions from a Response:AI poll of likely GOP primary voters in Indiana. The poll was conducted Dec. 9-16 and used a multi-mode Computer-Administered Web Interviewing methodology combining online panel respondents with SMS text-to-survey. The release did not indicate how many individuals were polled.
The first question asked:
"If the Republican primary election was held today, and the following U.S. Senate candidates were on the ballot, which one of these would you vote for?"
Daniels is the current leader, with 24% saying they would "definitely" vote for him with another 11% saying he'd "probably" get their vote.
Spartz and Banks tied in a distance second, with Spartz getting 8% definitely and 6% probably, while Banks had a slightly more locked in base with 11% at definitely and 3% at probably.
Southern Indiana Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, who is also not seeking re-election in the 6th District, polled at 6% total, with unsuccessful northwest Indiana District 1 candidate Jennifer Ruth-Green getting 4% and former Attorney General Curtis Hill logging 2%.
Ten percent of respondents said they'd vote for "someone else," while 17% said they were undecided.
The "someone else" could contain some other high-profile candidates who were omitted from the poll, most notably current Gov. Eric Holcomb and current Attorney General Todd Rokita, who have also been floated as possible candidates.
The second question polled name recognition and favorability: "For each one, please indicate if you have heard of the person, and if you have, whether you have a favorable or unfavorable impression of the person."
Braun, who is vacating the Senate seat but making a run at governor, topped that list, with 97% of voters saying they know him. He received a 68% favorable rating, 17% unfavorable and 12% no opinion.
Daniels was right behind with an 89% name recognition, garnering 61% favorable opinion, 19% unfavorable and 10% no opinion.
Rokita, who was not listed as a choice in the Senate question, was third with a 78% recognition rate, scoring 42% favorable, 17% unfavorable and 19% no opinion.
After those three, opinions drop off as many voters are fairly unfamiliar with the rest of the field.
Spartz picked up 33% favorable to 9% unfavorable, but 38% of voters have "never heard of" her. Banks was similar, 32% favorable, and 7% unfavorable, but 40% don't know him.
Other scores in descending order included: Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, 28% favorable, 8% unfavorable, 37% never heard of; Hollingsworth, 25% favorable, 11% unfavorable, 37% never heard of; Ruth-Green, 18% favorable, 7% unfavorable and 52% unfavorable.
Hill, who was ousted as attorney general after being disciplined by the state following groping allegations, had a majority negative opinion at 17% favorable against 22% unfavorable and 39% never heard of.
Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor, is virtually unknown with 10% favorable, 5% unfavorable and 57% saying they don't know him.
Again, Holcomb was not an option in that part of the poll despite being the current two-term governor.
Official candidate filing for the 2024 Senate race doesn't open until January 2024, with the primary that year set for May 7, 2024.
