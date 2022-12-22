Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.