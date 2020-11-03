ANGOLA — After an almost eight-year hiatus, Rodney Snyder will again hold the title of Steuben County Coroner, securing the win Tuesday over Democrat challenger Dr. Harle Lauren Vogel.
Snyder won the election with 11,867 votes which made up 75.5% of the vote over Vogel who had 3,850, or 24.5% of the votes.
“I am very pleased with the outcome,” Snyder said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the residents of Steuben County as your coroner.”
He is currently finishing out the last few months of former coroner Bill Harter’s term, as Harter chose to leave the office earlier this year after being promoted to assistant fire chief at the Angola Fire Department. He was caucused into the seat in May.
Harter began his first term in 2013. Snyder had held the office for the eight years prior.
Indiana law says the county coroner serves a term of four years and may not serve more than eight years in any 12-year period, so Snyder had to take at least one term off before running for the office again.
He has served for 28 years in coroner’s offices between Steuben and neighboring DeKalb counties, including his prior eight years as the elected coroner in Steuben County. He is a lifelong Steuben County resident.
Snyder has 36 years experience working in emergency medicine and 39 years on the fire service.
He is currently a nationally registered paramedic and is also trained in arson investigation, death scene investigation, crime scene and accident reconstruction as well as railroad and aviation accident scenes.
In his years of service, Snyder has responded to scenes in a variety of capacities and he knows that experience will continue to serve him well as he begins another four years in office.
“I want to thank my opponent for running a positive campaign throughout,” Snyder said. “I wish him well in his future endeavors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.