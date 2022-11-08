FORT WAYNE — It's representation you can bank on.
Rep. Jim Banks will be returning to Congress for a fourth term, after cruising to victory Tuesday in the deeply red 3rd District.
Banks came out on top in the three-way race, topping Democrat Gary Snyder and Independent Nathan Gotsch.
Final vote tallies weren't complete as of press time Tuesday night, but the 3rd District race was one of the first the Associated Press called nationally. The AP call came at 7:44 p.m., just under two hours after polls closed in Indiana.
Banks has faced little challenge in three previous races in the highly rural, highly conservative district covering 11 full counties and parts of two more in the northeast Indiana region. He collected more than 70% of the vote in 2016, 64% in 2018 and nearly 68% in 2020.
This year was no exception as Banks enjoyed large win margins in LaGrange, Steuben, Noble and DeKalb counties Tuesday night.
Banks, of Columbia City, rose to Congress from past service in the Indiana Senate and evolved from a rank-and-file conservative in his early terms to one of the House's most powerful Republicans. He's positioned himself as an ardent support of former President Donald Trump and has encouraged Republicans to lean harder into culture issues like public education and transgender issues as a roadmap to reclaim political power.
Banks has been leading the Republican Study Committee, the House's largest caucus of Republican members, and is poised to make a run for the role of majority whip if the GOP is able to reclaim the majority in the house this cycle.
If selected for that role, it would make Banks the No. 3 in the Republican House caucus behind only Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who would rise to Speaker of the House, and Rep. Steve Scalise, who would bump up to become House majority leader.
The congressman arrived at the Allen County GOP Headquarters in Fort Wayne at about 7:45 p.m. He spoke on WOWO Radio and then with reporters before GOP County Chairman Steve Shine welcomed Banks to the stage.
"This is the night we fire Nancy Pelosi," he said, referring to the speaker of the House.
He said Republicans must and will move quickly to keep campaign promises to address gas prices, inflation and other issues.
He said he will be returning to Washington, D.C., for the lame duck session of Congress, where he believes the seniority of his fourth term and a Republican majority will allow him to do even more for Indiana's 3rd District.
