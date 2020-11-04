GARRETT — Voters reelected Dr. Danny E. “Dan” Weimer to a third term on the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board representing the City of Garrett on Tuesday.
Newcomer Mark Thrush, 47, emerged as the winner in a three-way contest with Travis Holcomb and Rev. Dr. Marcus Carlson for the Butler Township school board seat currently occupied by board president Wayne Funk, who did not seek reelection.
Thrush received 62% of the votes with 1,929, compared to 707 for Holcomb and 473 for Carlson.
“I am honored this community believes in me and supports me,” he said on learning the final tally Tuesday night. “It is unbelievable the support I have gotten already,” he said of congratulatory calls and messages already sent his way.
Thrush praised Superintendent Tonya Weaver, administrators and staff and said he looks forward to working with them in the future.
Thrush said there is a learning curve ahead but is excited for the opportunity.
“I have a lot to learn, but I think it’s not something I can’t handle. We must be there for our kids and our school,” he said, noting the school district must continue to work on the vocational programs.
He and his wife, Erin, are the parents of Alivia Thrush, who graduated last year, and Morgan, a sophomore at Garrett.
“I am definitely ready to get going and excited to learn and be able to support our schools,” Thrush said, adding that he will continue to support his Christian values.
A 1992 Garrett High School graduate, Thrush formerly worked as a millwright for Steel Dynamics Inc. for 17 years. He currently owns and operates Thrush Welding & Fabrication LLC, a fabrication shop, with his brother, Greg Thrush.
Weimer defeated challenger Elizabeth Leitch, a retired high school teacher, by 1,871 to 1,286, capturing 59% of the votes.
Weimer, 50, thanked Leitch for her caring to run for the seat and her desire to work with the school and kids.
He also thanked voters for their calls of support and those who asked if they could put one of his signs in their yards.
Weimer said the next couple years won't be easy due to COVID-19 and the recent presidential election, among other issues.
"I have talked to a lot of kids the past 3-4 months, and they all seem to be doing well," Weimer said of Garrett students.
He praised everyone's efforts for going above and beyond to give their total support toward the education of the students.
Looking ahead, Weimer said he "plans to do his part to keep the kids in school and keep the Big Train rolling."
Weimer, 50, graduated from Garrett High School in 1988, Purdue University in 1992 and the Ross School of Veterinary Medicine in 1998. He has worked at the Garrett Veterinary Hospital since 1998.
Weimer and his wife Barbara, a 1992 Garrett graduate, are the parents of Madison, who graduated from Garrett in 2018, and son, Colton, who is senior this year.
Board members will be given the oath of office during an organizational meeting the first week of January.
