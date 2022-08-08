KENDALLVILLE — Independent 3rd District Congressional candidate Nathan Gotsch will host his next “Meet the Candidate” event at the pocket park in downtown Kendallville tonight at 7 p.m.
Gotsch is running as the third-party candidate in the 3rd District along with incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Banks and Democratic challenger Gary Snyder.
Gotsch, who grew up in Fort Wayne, is is in the midst of a tour of the 13 counties that make up the district, holding an event to introduce himself to voters in each one.
“As a kid, I spent a week every summer at Camp Lutherhaven in Albion,” he said, “where I grew in my Christian faith and my love of Noble County. I’m excited to be back.”
Gotsch is running as an Independent because, he says, he doesn’t feel fully at home in either major party.
“All the infighting between Republicans and Democrats is hurting America,” he said. “We have to do something different if we want to move forward as a country.”
He also says he was inspired to run by the work of Debbie Norris, who is the driving force behind the Apple Tree Center in Kendallville. Gotsch met Norris in 2016 when he oversaw a team of teens making a video about the Apple Tree Center for The Lutheran Foundation, which had given a grant to Norris to help purchase the property.
“Debbie saw a need in the community and did something about it,” said Gotsch. “She didn’t wait around for someone else to go first; she stepped out in faith, and that faith was rewarded.”
“Debbie’s belief in a better future is what enabled her to envision the Apple Tree Center, and that same belief is what prompted me to run for office,” said Gotsch.
At the event on Tuesday, Gotsch will give brief remarks about why he’s running for office and then open up the floor for questions.
To learn more, donate or sign up to receive email updates, visit nathanforus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.