ANGOLA — As is typical in a Steuben County election, there were a number of offices that didn’t have contested races.

Here are the results of the uncontested races (except non-partisan school races, all are Republicans):

Steuben Superior Court Judge

Incumbent Judge William Fee, 13,444

Steuben County Treasurer

Incumbent Mindy Bixler, 13,069

County Commissioner

Ken Shelton, Middle District, 13,039

Wil Howard, South District, 12,994

County Council, at-large

(vote for three)

Incumbent Council members Ruth Beer, 9,360, and Dan Caruso, 8,594, and newcomer William Harter, 7,903

Fremont Community Schools

District 1 — Laura McLatcher, incumbent, 2,733

District 2 — Jena Stuckey, incumbent, 2,760

Hamilton Community Schools

District 2 — Jamy Merritt, incumbent, 529

At-large — Jeremy Hill, incumbent, 1,206

