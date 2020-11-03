ANGOLA — As is typical in a Steuben County election, there were a number of offices that didn’t have contested races.
Here are the results of the uncontested races (except non-partisan school races, all are Republicans):
Steuben Superior Court Judge
Incumbent Judge William Fee, 13,444
Steuben County Treasurer
Incumbent Mindy Bixler, 13,069
County Commissioner
Ken Shelton, Middle District, 13,039
Wil Howard, South District, 12,994
County Council, at-large
(vote for three)
Incumbent Council members Ruth Beer, 9,360, and Dan Caruso, 8,594, and newcomer William Harter, 7,903
Fremont Community Schools
District 1 — Laura McLatcher, incumbent, 2,733
District 2 — Jena Stuckey, incumbent, 2,760
Hamilton Community Schools
District 2 — Jamy Merritt, incumbent, 529
At-large — Jeremy Hill, incumbent, 1,206
