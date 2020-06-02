ALBION — When it came to two contested races in Noble County, voters went with the candidates who are already working in the offices they’re seeking.
Republican voters picked Tammy Bremer as their candidate for the Noble County Clerk and Lisa Strebig as their pick for Noble County Coroner.
The clerks race pitted current deputy clerk Bremer against former Noble County courts bailiff and current Noble County Jail transport officer Jennifer Cummins. It was a close race, but Bremer edged her challenger 2,202 to 2,008.
In the coroner race, Strebig — a deputy coroner since 2002 and current chief deputy under Coroner Joan Cripe — emerged on top in the four-way Republican contest along with Tamara Coney, John Snyder and Lance Waters. Waters, had pulled out of the race after being named the next Kendallville Police Chief, but was not able to have his name pulled from the ballot.
In that race, Strebig was the top vote-getter with 1,712, followed by Coney at 1,332, Snyder at 849 and Waters with 466.
Bremer was overcome with emotion in the courthouse rotunda, cracking up as she said her thoughts immediately drifted to her grandma, a former Noble County Clerk who died about a year ago.
“I’m excited, I’m nervous, but I don’t know, I’m just overwhelmed right now. It’s hard for me not to think of my grandma,” Bremer said. “I just hope she’s proud of me.”
Bremer said she remembered those campaigns back in her youth, walking in parades, gathering at the courthouse. But she said she spent all of Tuesday a mess of nerves. It’s different when it’s your name on the ballot, she said.
Even before Tuesday’s election, Bremer said she’s been preparing. As a deputy in the clerk’s office, she’s already starting to get a taste of all of the office’s functions under the guidance of Clerk Shelley Mawhorter and now will have several more months to familiarize herself with even more of the office.
Assuming she wins in November, Bremer said she know stepping up to the top job will be easy because of all of her coworkers she already works with on a day-to-day basis.
“They work hard, they’re friendly, they make the clerk’s job easier because they are so knowledgeable of everything they do,” Bremer said.
For coroner, voters also went with an experienced candidate, picking Strebig, who has been the No. 2 for the coroners office with Cripe.
“I’m very thankful for everyone’s support. I’m excited to continue with the coroner’s office and move it forward. I have some new ideas to bring to the coroner’s office,” Strebig said.
Strebig has worked in emergency medical service since 1989, then started as a deputy coroner in 2002. For the past eight years, she’s been chief deputy coroner for Noble County, so she’s no stranger to the office.
“I started EMS in ‘89, been with the fire department and emergency services, I work her full time in Noble County,” she said.
Neither office has any Democrats on the ballot for November, although the party could slate a challenger to fill the vacancy over the summer. Independent candidates may also choose to file this summer.
If no other candidates emerge, both winners will run unopposed in the fall and advance into office starting Jan. 1, 2020.
