ANGOLA — Republican candidates for the seats up in the Angola municipal election will be sharing their views during Saturday's breakfast hosted by the Steuben County Republican Party.
The meeting for Saturday, which starts at 8 a.m., has been shifted to the Pleasant Township Office building at 2510 N. C.R. 200W due to mechanical issues at The Heritage Club.
Those expected to make presentations include mayoral candidates Dave Martin and Colleen McNabb-Everage; Council District A candidates Randy Coffey and June Julien; and Council District C candidates Leslie Schlottman and Jennifer Sharkey. Council District D candidate David Roe is unopposed, as is At-large Candidate Jeremy McDermid, an incumbent. Clerk-treasurer Ryan Herman is also unopposed.
With the exception of McDermid, Democrat Dave Olson in District B and Herman, all of the seats up for election are open seats, three on council and mayor.
Saturday's breakfast is being provided by candidate June Julien and her husband, Greg Loff.
People wanting to attend need to contact party Vice Chair Karen Shelton at 316-9437 or kwshelton64@gmail.com to make a reservation.
All are welcome to attend.
