ALBION — Two county employees are seeking the Republican nomination for the Noble County Clerk.
Deputy clerk Tammy Bremer and Noble County Jail transport officer and former court bailiff Jenny Cummins are seeking to succeed Shelley Mawhorter as the next clerk. Mawhorter has served two terms in the office and cannot run again.
The clerk’s office handles several functions for the county including running elections, overseeing filing and management of court cases and related functions, processing marriage licenses and other duties.
Bremer is a 1995 Central Noble graduate and completed a criminal justice degree at Purdue Fort Wayne in 2000. She worked as a juvenile probation officer in Whitley County between 2000-2008 and joined the Noble County Clerk’s Office as a deputy in 2016, where she now handles duties related to the circuit and superior courts.
Cummins started in Noble Superior Court 2 in 2009 as an assistant court reporter before being promoted to bailiff of that court shortly after. She transferred to Noble Circuit Court in 2017 when Judge Michael Kramer moved to that court and focused on work with civil cases. She has since left the courts and now works as a transport officer for the Noble County Jail.
Early voting is available now at the Noble County Courthouse in Albion through Monday at noon. Election Day is Tuesday, June 2.
Both candidates answered three questions posed by KPC Media Group about their candidacy:
Q: Why should voters pick you as the next Noble County Clerk?
Bremer: I have spent the last 4 1/2 years working in the Clerk’s Office. I feel I have a good understanding of the everyday responsibilities of the office, which will be very beneficial to the citizens of Noble County. It is very important to me to provide the public with a welcoming environment and help in any way possible to get information needed. It is also important to have a good working relationship with other office holders in the county to provide a high level of professionalism.
Cummins: In over 10 years of working in Noble County government I have had the opportunity to interact with the county clerk in a variety of ways. From my past experiences I understand the day to day operations of the clerk’s office and know what it takes to run an efficient and effective office. Also, I look forward to making sure the clerk’s office is a welcoming office for all of the citizens of Noble County. When a citizen comes to the clerk’s office looking for information, my entire office will be an approachable and friendly face to welcome them to their clerk’s office. I believe my previous experience has set a strong base to serve as clerk and I am asking for your vote this June.
Q: What are the top issues you see facing the clerk’s office now and in the near future?
Cummins: Noble County will most likely soon join surrounding counties by converting their web-based Case Management System (CMS) to the State of Indiana’s CMS, Odyssey. A CMS is software the clerk and courts use to establish and maintain case files electronically. CMS Odyssey is given to counties at no cost by the State. Case searches made online by individuals are not limited. Odyssey interfaces with multiple agencies the clerk operates with, reducing work time by avoiding duplicate input and increasing efficiency. As clerk I would oversee Noble County’s smooth conversion.
Currently, court filings are done electronically. As clerk I will work to provide better access to persons representing themselves in the court system to make their electronic court filings. By providing access to the electronic court filing system, the Clerk’s Office and the courts will be able to operate more efficiently.
As clerk I will oversee the creation of a new web site and mobile app for the office that will provide up to date and historical information for all of our citizens. In the year 2020, the expectation is for people to be able to access the information they need from their phone, tablet or computer. By overseeing a new-look web site, the clerk’s office will be working to serve the citizens in a more efficient and effective manner.
Bremer: The Clerk’s Office will be transitioning to a new Case Management System in March of 2021. This will be a huge adjustment for everyone and will mandate we all work together to make the transition as smooth as possible for the courts, the Clerk’s Office, and the public. Staying educated on all aspects of the election process is always a top issue, with the most recent being cybersecurity. The State of Indiana is providing many security measures to ensure the election process is done with efficiency without sacrificing any level of security.
Q: Elections are a major role of the clerk’s office. What’s your view of our current election procedures and what, if any, changes would you consider pursuing in the future?
Bremer: This election has been very challenging for everyone involved. Noble County is one of 43 counties currently using vote centers. This has allowed citizens to vote anywhere in the county, which seems to make Election Day run smoothly and efficiently. It is always very important to keep up to date with the ever-changing procedures and mandates from the State of Indiana. Communication with everyone involved in the election process is key to continuing the success of our elections here in Noble County.
Cummins: The Indiana Secretary of State Election Division issues an administrative manual for the county election board which outlines duties and procedures. As clerk, I would make it a priority to educate all election officials on proper election procedures.
The County Election board’s decision to switch to vote centers in 2014 was well considered and has created a cost savings for the county. As clerk I will continue to advocate for vote centers by constantly reviewing county demographics to make sure the vote centers are being placed to properly serve the county. On Election Day I would support allowing poll workers to work shorter shifts and also would actively recruit high school students to serve their community as poll workers.
