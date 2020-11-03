BRUSHY PRAIRIE — With only two races contested for seats on the Prairie Heights School Board, it’s Heather Culler taking the Salem Township seat and Aaron Pfafman clinching the seat for Jackson Township, edging out incumbent Robert “Bob” Ledgerwood.
For Culler, it will be her first time sitting on the board.
Of the 3,473 votes cast for Steuben and LaGrange Counties for the Salem Township seat, Culler had 2,703 votes for 78% of the vote. Engel-Walworth had 770 votes for 22% of the vote.
Engel-Walworth was also running for what would have been her first term on the board. James Courtright who currently holds the Salem Township seat did not file for re-election.
“I want to thank the Prairie Heights community for their support,” Culler said. “I am honored to represent the community by serving on the school board and I am looking forward to being a voice for our school system.”
Culler has two children that attend Prairie Heights. She and her husband, Reid Culler, own and operate The Angler in Helmer. She is also a realtor with Mike Thomas and Associates.
Pfafman is no stranger to the school board, having served from 1980-2008.
After a 12-year hiatus, he knew it was time to come back. Ledgerwood held the seat during those 12 years.
It was a close race, with 3,430 votes cast total for the Jackson Township seat between Steuben and LaGrange Counties. Of those votes, Pfafman had 1,807 for 53% of the vote and Ledgerwood had 1,623 for 47% of the vote.
“I am very much looking forward to serving the community once again,” Pfafman said upon finding he had won.
Pfafman has always operated on the philosophy that, above all, the children come first.
A 1970 graduate of Prairie Heights, Pfafman is a lifelong resident of the community. He has been a partner in Pfafman Brothers Farms for 50 years, served two terms on the Steuben County Farm Service Agency Committee and is an active member of the Stroh Church of Christ.
