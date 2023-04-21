FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools has put before the voters a referendum to continue the operating revenue measure first passed in 2015, which was also a municipal election year.
Voters in Clear Lake, Fremont and Jamestown townships will vote on the measure, which asks for a yes or no answer on the following question:
"Shall Fremont Community Schools increase property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of funding current essential operating needs, retaining and attracting teachers and staff and academic programming which will expand student educational and career opportunities with the maximum referendum property tax rate of $0.1963 which was originally approved by voters in 2015? If this public question is approved by the voters, the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence would increase by 37.07% and the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property would increase by 35.55%. The most recent property tax referendum proposed by the school corporation was held in 2015 and passed.”
Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt likes to point out that the referendum is not a new tax but a continuation of what was put in place the past seven years.
"Voting yes will not result in a school tax rate increase, this is simply a tax renewal, not a change. And it provides us with the level of funding necessary to adequately staff and maintain our schools," Stitt said in a letter to patrons in the district.
Just like 2015, opposition has mounted and has stated various claims. One that appears to be inaccurate is that the school intends to raise $26 million through the referendum. This was information put out by Otter Lake resident Daniel Thiele.
Information from the school said the referendum will raise about $2.54 million annually. Over the life of the referendum, that comes to $20.32 million.
Out of the annual $2.54 million, $1.5 million is for attracting and retaining teachers and staff. Another $500,000 goes to academics, $320,000 for support of the operation fund and $225,000 for managing class sizes, information from the school said.
As of last year, even with the referendum in place, Fremont had the fourth lowest school tax rate in the state. It currently is fifth in the state. In the first collection year of the first referendum, in 2016, Fremont's tax rate was 22nd lowest in the state.
In 2022, the tax rate on the last year of the referendum was $0.5529 per $100 of assess valuation. In 2023, with an increase in debt service, the tax rate will increase to $0.5898 per $100, and there isn't any money being collected for a referendum. In 2024, if the referendum passes, the rate will actually drop to $0.556 per $100, which is closer to the last year the referendum was on. This also can be attributed to a 38% decline in debt service collection.
The 2024 tax rate will actually be lower than any of the referendum years, with the exception of 2022.
After the district didn’t get to put the question before the voters last fall, it has been drawing from its savings account to make up for the loss of additional tax revenue.
If the referendum fails on May 2, Stitt said last fall that he would keep putting it on the ballot.
If the referendum continues to fail, Stitt said the school’s Board of Trustees is going to be faced with some difficult decisions when it comes to continuing to operate the district and remain in the black.
Stitt said the referendum was all about providing the best educational environment and instruction for the students of the district.
Stitt pointed out that Fremont Community Schools still has the highest rating available in the state, an A, and students consistently score well on standardized testing. Fremont High School also boasts a high graduation rate.
"The funds generated from this referendum will make lasting changes for our community and provide generations of future Eagles new and greater possibilities. Continue to add new programming for our students, preserve and grow property values by providing high quality schools and investing in our future, improved salaries for both certified and non-certified employees, and most importantly because our kids are worth it," Stitt wrote.
Prior to the start of this year, when Fremont's referendum ended, the only school district in Steuben County that did not have an operating expenses referendum in place is Metropolitan School District of Steuben County. Hamilton Community Schools is on its second referendum and Prairie Heights Community Schools is in its first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.