ALBION — After having few candidates file early, school board races filled up late this week ahead of the Friday noon deadline for people to get their names on the November ballot.
With a last-minute flurry of filings, East Noble now has contests for all three of its seats, while Central Noble will have a three-way race for its Jefferson Township seat.
Over in LaGrange County, Lakeland, Westview and Prairie Heights all have one contest each.
Central Noble’s York Township seat and all three West Noble positions are unopposed.
School board positions are non-partisan seats, so candidates don’t declare a political party.
In East Noble, all three incumbents have filed to run again but all three are facing challengers.
In the at-large seat, incumbent Denise Holbrook is running again but will be facing longtime East Noble teacher and principal Dave Pine, who retired at the end of last school year from his job leading Avilla Elementary.
Holbrook has been in a contest before, winning a close three-way race by about 500 votes in 2016 to gain her seat on the board.
In Orange Township, longtime board member and incumbent Dan Beall is being challenged by Brad Anderson, who got his paperwork in Friday morning just under the deadline.
Beall was unopposed in the last two elections in 2016 and 2012 to represent Orange Township.
And, in Swan Township, a three-way race has emerged between incumbent Kara Hand, Lisa Ann LeRoy and Scott Truelove.
Hand is finishing her first term on the board, having won a contested race 54/46 to get the seat in 2016.
In Central Noble, retiring board member John Fitzpatrick is leaving behind a three-way race to fill his seat. Candidates Amanda Loick, Deena Rupert and Bradley Parker all filed to seek the position.
In York Township, former Central Noble Athletic Director Tyler Schuller is unopposed to take over the seat currently held by one-term board member Mark Mawhorter.
In West Noble, the school board will have one new face come 2021 as Paul Fought will replace Kathy Hagen in the District 4 seat, as Hagen did not file to run again.
The other two seats will be retained by incumbents Travis Stohlman in District 5 and Joe Saggars in District 7.
At Lakeland, the board will get two new board members next year, while retaining one incumbent.
Voters will decide on their candidate for the District 5 seat, currently held by Carey McKibben, who is not running again. Candidates Jessica Holbrook and Chelsea Powers will square off for the seat.
Lakeland’s two other seats are unopposed, with incumbent Sue Kennan running again for her District 4 seat and newcomer Derrick Sherck unopposed for the District 3 seat currently held by Bob Murphy.
At Westview, all three incumbents are running again but one is facing a challenger.
Jim Miller, the Eden Township incumbent, is facing a challenge from Tim Helmuth for the seat.
The other two seats will be retained by their current representatives, Carrie Schrock in Clay Township and David Mehas in Clearspring Township.
And at Prairie Heights, LaGrange County’s Springfield Township representative will remain the same as incumbent Mike Howe is unopposed for the seat.
The two other seats will be filled with newcomers as Heather Culler and Jill Engel-Walworth face off for the Salem Township seat, while Aaron Pfafman will run unopposed for the Jackson Township seat.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
As of right now, voters will be able to cast ballots in-person. Early voting opens one month prior to Election Day.
Voters who would like to request a mail-in must send an application to their local clerk’s office no later than Oct. 22.
As of right now, Indiana hasn’t again broadened its mail-in balloting to allow any Hoosier to request a ballot for any reason as it did during the delayed June primary. In order to get a mail-in ballot, voters will need to cite a reason for why they can’t make it to the polls such as age, transportation or being at work or outside the county for voting hours on Election Day.
Mailed ballots must be received by the county election office by noon on Election Day in order to be counted as valid. Late-arriving ballots will not be counted.
Voters can deliver their ballots in person to the county clerk’s office if they are unsure it will arrive on time via mail or want to ensure that it makes it to election officials to be counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.