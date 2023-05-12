KENDALLVILLE — The results of the May 2 primary race for Kendallville’s District 2 city council seat are officially being contested.
On Friday, attorneys representing candidate Ron Stanley filed a petition in Noble Circuit Court to officially challenge the results due to errors discovered in the district maps and voter rolls that allowed some people who should have been ineligible to cast ballots in the race to do so.
The court will have to hold a hearing on the petition — which is being support by the Noble County Republican Party — and could result in the city have to re-vote the race.
During the May 2 primary, when polls closed and the votes were county in the Republican District 2 contest, incumbent Shari Targgart came out ahead of Stanley by a 40-34 margin.
However, prior to results being counted, election officials discovered a lingering error with district maps between Kendallville’s District 2 and District 3 boundaries that appeared to have let some voters cast ballots in the primary race when they shouldn’t have been eligible.
That issue dates back to the last municipal election in 2019, when there was a contested race in District 3. Some voters who lived in the area roughly between Main Street and Riley Street in the old-town neighborhoods near downtown were turned away at the polls because, although the city intended for that area to be part of District 3, election rolls had those voters slotted in District 2.
That election went by without a challenge, but Kendallville vowed to fix the error during the normal redistricting process that takes place after every Census.
Last year, when the city got its updated population numbers, it opted to keep the same layout of the council districts as it had intended for 2012-22, but would fix the District 2/District 3 issue and put those residents east of Main Street into District 3.
Kendallville officials said following this year’s election that they made the necessary updates to their maps and legal descriptions and submitted those to the Noble County Clerk’s Office to be changed.
But when this year’s primary came along, those voters in the are between Main and Riley ultimately didn’t get switched into District 3, and some were able to cast ballots in the District 2 contest.
“The Noble County Election Board has made a review of the voter rolls from last Tuesday’s primary election and found at least eight voters who voted in the District 2 Kendallville council race that should not have voted,” Noble County Republican Chairwoman Shelly Williams said. “They also found that at least two, perhaps more, lived in District 2 and were not allowed to vote. With just six votes difference between Shari Targgart and Ron Stanley, those eight-plus errors constitute enough evidence to file an Election Contest. Shari Targgart came out ahead of Mr. Stanley. Not knowing which candidate each voter voted for, the margin of error puts the number over the vote difference amount.”
State election law allows for an election contest in instances where “mistakes made … or a series of actions occurred making it impossible to determine the candidate who received the highest number of votes cast in the election.”
On Friday, attorney Seth Tipton filed the verified petition to contest the result.
According to that filing, the new council maps submitted by Kendallville would require updates to potentially 1,002 voter records to reflect the redistricting plan.
The court filings state the Noble County Clerk’s Office was unable to complete those changes between Nov. 1, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023 deadlines.
“Prior to the May 2, 2023 primary election, forty-two (42) of the one thousand and two (1,002) voter records were updated. Of the forty-two (42) records that were updated, the changes appeared to align with the new District lines, however, they were not split correctly on the ballots,” the petition states.
Because the county has identified at least eight erroneous ballots, the petition requests that the Noble County Election Board not certify the results of the election until the court can address the petition.
Williams said a possible redress could be to hold a Special Election and revote the race with the necessary corrections made.
“A Special Election “correction,” or re-vote — not to be confused with recount — would be at least 8-10 weeks out due to having to start the entire election process over again including public inspection of the vote machines, absentee notification, and hiring of poll workers, all most likely at the city’s expense,” Williams said.
Williams said Secretary of State Diego Morales’ office has been made away of the issue and will be offering its resources to assist Noble County in making the needed corrections. Technical experts at Ball State University’s Voting System Technical Oversight Program are also being utilized to document the workflow to identify the root cause of the problem.
Aside from the district errors, Noble County Republicans also raised two other issues with the May 2 election.
Republicans requested a primary election on Kendallville with the expectation the election would be for the whole city, even though there were no contests for residents living in Districts 1, 3, or 4. But the ballot only was made for District 2 and residents in the rest of the city were turned away at the polls.
“Even though there were no contested races in District 1, 3, & 4, a ballot was requested because one was already being prepared and an election was already set up. It lessens voter apathy when constituents can vote when polls are open, and the voters get introduced to city-wide candidates at that time, whether they are contested or not,” Williams said.
A second issue was that the ballot that was prepared for District 2 did not include the names and races for the unopposed contests including mayoral candidate Lance Waters, clerk-treasurer incumbent Katie Ritchie and at-large Kendallville City Council candidate Tara Streb.
State law states that “If a party has decided to hold a primary election for an office under subsection ©; the name of each candidate of the political party within the election district shall be placed on the primary election ballot for the election district, whether or not the candidate is opposed.”
Williams said in a statement that she hopes these issues can be resolved. Although both candidates are Republicans, she said Stanley had “the full support of the Republican Party” to petition the court.
“Indiana is a model for other states in election security. So it’s unfortunate so many errors occurred at the most basic level in this election. The candidates and the city do not deserve this as they have done absolutely nothing wrong. But we have to get our elections right for that element of trust that every vote counts. The local vote is the core of the local government,” she said. “We are pleased that we have people awake at the wheel to catch problems, and we are supporting all efforts to make it right. We are committed to pressing into the multiple issues to get things resolved for the voting community.”
