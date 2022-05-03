ALBION — Voters opted to keep Noble County Assessor Ben Castle in place, giving the first-term assessor a chance at a second term.
Castle defeated challenger Kathy Stranger, an employee in the Kosciusko County assessor’s office 1,802 to 1,082 in Tuesday’s primary.
Castle previously served as a Rome City town councilman before making a run at the assessor’s office four years ago, unseating the incumbent in the GOP primary before going on to an unopposed fall ballot.
Elsewhere down the Noble County ballot, incumbent Philip Puckett Jr. was picked by voters as their Republican nominee for the Avilla Town Council, with Puckett defeating Brian Meyer 96 to 65.
Puckett will now advance to November where he does have a Democrat challenger in Jay Winger, who was unopposed on the Democratic ticket.
Voters also decided four township contests on the GOP ballot. Those were:
• In Sparta Township, Robby Morgan defeated incumbent Fran Neintzelman by a single vote, 88-87.
• In York Township, Eileen Wacker defeated incumbent Jason Koontz 100-73 for township trustee.
• In Elkhart Township in the four-way race for three township advisory board seats, Nelson LeCount led with 92 followed by Kenneth Stringfellow with 77 and Jerry Donley with 71. Judy Lower Bish was fourth with 49 votes.
• In Wayne Township in another four-way race for three township board nominations, Roger Longyear finished first with 405 votes, David VanderKaay was second with 390 and Heidi Speelman finished third with 356. Jeff Campbell II was left on the outs in fourth with 334.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.