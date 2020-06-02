DeKalb County voters chose the winners of four Republican primary contests for county offices Tuesday.
Todd Sanderson and Mike Watson won GOP nominations for DeKalb County Commissioner seats.
In a race for Northeast District commissioner, Sanderson of Auburn defeated Larry Dove of Butler by 2,463-2,219.
Watson defeated Kevin Webb by 2,576-2,018 in the race for the Southeast District commissioner seat. Both are Auburn residents and current Auburn city councilmen.
None of the commissioner candidates are incumbents.
In a four-way race for three at-large seats on the DeKalb County Council, three of the candidates were incumbents. Current councilmen Bob Krafft and Dave Yarde won with 3,183 and 3,153 votes, respectively. Newcomer Amy Prosser edged out incumbent Martha “Marty” Grimm for the third nomination by 2,977 to 2,898 votes
Leta Hullinger won the GOP nomination for county recorder, with 2,998 votes to 1,555 for Ryan Openlander. Both are newcomers to elective office.
In each case, the primary winners advance to the general election in November. To date, no Democratic candidate has filed for any of the offices.
Speaking to a small gathering of Republicans at Middaugh Hall in Auburn, Watson said he is grateful for “a lot of support behind the scenes” in his campaign, especially from his wife, Marion.
Watson said he looks forward to working with Sanderson and current Commissioner Bill Hartman “and doing great things for the county” through the three-member Board of Commissioners.
Krafft thanked voters who supported him, saying “I enjoy serving the community through being on the council.”
“You can’t do it without a good team, and I have one of the most fabulous campaign teams anybody could ever have — and a husband who likes to drive a truck with a billboard in the back doesn’t hurt anything, either,” Hullinger said. “
Voters experienced their first countywide taste of vote centers. Instead of reporting to their home precincts, voters could choose from among 10 voting places scattered throughout the county.
County residents who voted in person Tuesday added to more than 3,200 people who voted by mail and 635 who voted early, but in person, at two sites last week.
Counting all the mail-in ballots Monday delayed the reporting of results until around 9:30 p.m.
In response to the coronavirus, Indiana relaxed its rules for voting by mail, by not requiring voters to give any reason for doing so.
