KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville City Councilwoman Amy Ballard will seek another term representing District 3.
Ballard, who was first caucused onto the council by Republicans in January 2021 and then won her first full term later that year, will go after a second four-year term. She represents District 3, which makes up the old-town neighborhoods east of Main Street bounded by Wayne Street to the north and Iddings Street to the south.
Ballard announced her plans Thursday in an email to The News Sun.
"I will be running to keep my seat on council. I hope to continue helping the city maintain the positive direction it is headed in with all of the things accomplished over the last several years. We’ve made a lot of improvements, but have more to do," Ballard said.
Ballard is Assistant Vice President of Branches for 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, but has also been involved with the Noble County Young Professionals Network and the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce among other commitments.
She was also named on of KPC Media's Influential Women of Northeast in the class of 2022.
Ballard is the second incumbent council member and third person to announce intention to run for council. Veteran at-large councilman Regan Ford will seek the city's District 1 seat representing the area primarily east of Main Street and north of Wayne Street, while newcomer Tara Streb will seek the at-large Ford is shifting out of.
Council mainstay Jim Dazey from District 1 is not running again after he completes his seventh term next year, with 28 years of service under his belt.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe also announced she's not running again after five terms as mayor.
After Dazey's departure, Ballard would become the second-most senior member on the council ahead of Corey Boese and Shari Targgart, if re-elected.
Ballard said she also wants to play a role in helping improve child care in Kendallville, as capacity and affordability are ongoing issues that groups like Noble Thrive By 5, the county's early childhood education coalition, is continuing to work o.
"My vision for the near future is to help begin a journey to overcome the child care epidemic that our community is experiencing. We have some opportunities for improvement and I am in full support of doing what we can to help our citizens obtain quality care for their children," Ballard said.
