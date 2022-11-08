LAGRANGE — Tracy Harker, the LaGrange County Chief Deputy, won his election to become the next LaGrange County Sheriff.
Harker easily defeated his Democratic rival Jason Eiseman by a wide margin. Harker had 5,488 votes to Eiseman’s 1,092. Harker garnered 83 percent of the votes cast, to Eiseman’s 16.6 percent.
Harker called it a “good day” and said he looks forward to taking over as Sheriff in January.
“I’m really excited,” Harker said after he learned he’s won the race for sheriff. “It’s been a long road. I’m not sure people realize how much personal time you have to devote to campaigning for an office. But I’m really looking forward to January.”
In the race for the LaGrange County Council District 1 seat, outgoing LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos, a Republican, beat Democrat Tom Swihart. Campos had 1,481 votes to Swihart’s 432.
In the two races for local school board seats, the incumbent won both races.
In the Lakeland School District, Board President Brett Bateman defeated his challenger, former school board member Bill Park by 800 votes. Bateman received 1,716 votes and Park received 916.
In the race for the Newbury Township school board seat on the Westview school board, Keith Lambright easily defeated his challenger Troy Sutton. Lambright received 1,023 votes to Sutton’s 392.
LaGrange County Clerk Kim Johnson called Tuesday’s election turnout good, with nearly 40% of the eligible voters turning out. Over 800 people voted early, and another 356 voted by mail. In total, 6,701 in LaGrange County cast a ballot in this fall election.
