ALBION — Former Kendallville city councilman Max Franklin can soon as county councilman to his resume.
Franklin, the Republican candidate in the running for the Kendallville-area District 4 seat on the county council, defeated Democrat newcomer Anna Hornberger 1,885 to 612 in Tuesday's election.
Franklin claimed the race easily, capturing 75.49% of the vote in Noble County's heavily conservative landscape.
Franklin will replace Jerry Jansen on the council after Jansen decided not to seek re-election. Jansen is the only Democrat in a countywide office, meaning that come January, all Noble County government offices will be held by Republicans.
Franklin is an East Noble graduate who is a retired U.S. Army reservist who served during the Cold War as well as tours in Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. Franklin is a retired Kendallville police officer and Parkview public safety officer and a former seven-year member of the Kendallville City Council. He currently works part-time in the Defender Services Office in the federal courthouse in Fort Wayne.
He'll start making the trip to Albion to join the county council in January along with new Republican members Trey Forbes and Brandon Chordas, who were unopposed in Districts 2 and 3 across central Noble County.
Franklin and Chordas will add additional law enforcement background to the council along with former Noble County Sheriff Doug Harp, while Franklin can bring some past municipal perspective to the board that oversees the finances of the county government.
Come January, the council will lose three of its veterans in Jansen, Denise Lemmon and Bernie Lawson. Jansen and Lemmon both opted not to seek additional terms while Lawson was defeated in a May primary that pitted her against fellow incumbent Tom Janes after redistricting put them in the same west-side territory.
Puckett holds Avilla seat
The Avilla Town Council's makeup will remain the same as voters kept Philip Puckett Jr. in place for
Puckett Jr., the incumbent Republican, held his seat on the town council, defeating Democrat Jay Winger 422-130.
Puckett has been on the town council since first being elected in 2006, when he defeated then opponent but now current council colleague William Krock Jr. in a head-to-head. Krock, who had served on the council from 2000-2004, returned in January 2007 anyway as he was selected at caucus to fill a Democratic vacancy on the council.
The trio of Puckett, Krock, and Republican Paul Shepherd have therefore been leading the Avilla Town Council together since 2007 and will for at least another year as Shepherd and Krock's seat are up for vote next fall.
Republicans sweep township contests
In two races for township positions, Republicans swept both of the four-candidates races.
In the Orange Township Trustee race, incumbent Democrat George Wolfe was ousted by Republican Shawn Wilson, with Wilson winning the position 694-470.
In the pick-three race out of four candidates for the Washington Township Advisory Board, Republicans John Pence, Thomas Sorg and Brian Stump were selected over Democrat Roger Lemon. Stump led with 219, followed by Pence with 176 and Sorg with 158. Lemon finished with 94 votes.
