ANGOLA — Steuben County Republicans selected newcomer Andy Laughlin as its nominee for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners in Tuesday’s election.
In the other big race of the day, Kelli (Wilder) Johnson survived a challenge by Brittany (Maxton) Bacon for the Republican nomination for Steuben County Auditor.
Laughlin so far does not have a Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 election, but Democratic Chairwoman Judy Rowe said she is hoping to fill all of the vacancies on the party’s ballot.
Laughlin won nearly 60% of the vote, topping veteran Steuben County Councilman Jim Getz by a 2,078-1,378 margin.
At a gathering lead by Republican Party Chairman Rick Michael, when the vote tally for the race was announced, it was obviously in a room that favored Getz as there was a collective gasp among those present at Sutton’s 160 Event Center in downtown Angola.
When asked what propelled him over the more establishment Getz, Laughlin said, “A very well ran campaign. We did it fiscally responsible, knew how to hit all the voters and that's what we did.”
In addition to technology, Laughlin used old fashioned shoe leather, knocking on many doors throughout all of the county.
“We hit 1,500 doors during this campaign. I think that that's really what put us over the top,” he said.
Laughlin’s hoping to run opposed in the fall but will be ready for whomever the Democrats run against him.
“Well, I hope, I hope the Democrats are a little worried about it and don't put anybody against me, but if they do, then we're up for the challenge,” he said.
Laughlin worked a fairly technical campaign, utilizing the latest technology. He also employed targeted social media advertising.
Laughlin has vowed to work fulltime as a Steuben County commissioner if elected. As an employee of the Steuben County Building Department, by law he would not be allowed to hold two lucrative positions in county government.
Getz, in running for commissioner, gave up his District 1 seat on the Steuben County Council, a seat he held since his first election in 2014.
Winning the Republican nomination for the District 1 seat was Christina Cress (see related story). She will be running against Democrat Rowe, who last year moved from Angola to Lake Pleasant, which is covered by District 1.
In the race for the auditor’s seat, two employees were in the race. Johnson, a 24-year veteran of the office and current chief deputy and administrative assistant to the commissioners, took on relative newcomer Bacon, the office’s payroll clerk.
Johnson carried nearly 56% of the vote, winning 1,760-1,395. It was the first run for public office by either woman.
The seat was open this election because Auditor Kim Meyers couldn’t run again due to state term limits.
