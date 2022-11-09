AUBURN — Grabill native and Republican Dr. Tyler Johnson defeated Democrat Zach Heimach of Auburn to win the Indiana Senate District 14 seat.
The seat is currently held by retiring longtime legislator Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn.
Voters in DeKalb and Allen counties gave Johnson a large percentage of the vote over Heimach.
In DeKalb County, Johnson took 72.77%, with 6,282 votes. Heimach received 27.23%, or 2,351 total votes.
Johnson is an emergency physician. He defeated Ron Turpin and Denny Worman for the Republican nomination in the May primary election.
With all of Allen County’s 278 precincts reporting, Johnson finished with 61.9%, with 12,524 votes, compared to Heimach, who received 38.1%, with 7,707 votes.
That was a change. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, with 99 of Allen County’s 278 precincts reporting, Heimach led with 4,337 votes, or 50.09%, to Johnson’s 4,321 votes, or 49.91%.
During his campaign, Johnson said he did not have a specific agenda: if elected to the Senate, he said he was looking to do what’s best for the residents of northeast Indiana and the state.
“I have spent the last couple of months listening to the residents of northeast Indiana,” he said.
Johnson said the biggest worry of constituents is inflation and high gas prices. He went on to say that residents of District 14 are interested in the government “not chiming in on every detail of life.”
In an election preview story, Johnson said, as an emergency room physician, he feels he can help to guide the state legislature in those issues dealing with health care, while being a patient advocate for residents of Indiana.
While we continue to come out of the pandemic, he believes this is something that needs to be addressed at the state level.
Johnson has extensive experience in the business of medicine and executive dynamics, according to his campaign website. He has worked with hospitals and legislators on improving patient safety and access to care. Dr. Johnson is an avid advocate for patients.
He also believes more can be done at the state level to make sure teachers can do their job.
“Sometimes that is the state getting out of the way so they can teach,” Johnson said. “We are blessed with great schools in Allen and DeKalb counties.”
Heimach was born, raised and currently resides in Auburn. In challenging Johnson, Heimach said he was looking to change the status quo in northeast Indiana, he said in an election preview.
The seat has been held by Kruse for the past 18 years. Kruse announced his retirement in August 2021.
