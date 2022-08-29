ALBION — Much like students, school board candidates waited until the last minute to turn in their papers.
When they did by the noon deadline on Friday, eight of the local school board seats in Noble and LaGrange counties ended up in contests, making 2022 one of the more competitive school board election seasons in recent history.
School board positions are non-partisan elected seats, so candidates do not have to declare a party in order to run.
School boards are the executive and fiscal body governing local school districts. Board hire and oversee the superintendent — who handles day-to-day administrative duties for the schools — but school boards are responsible for enacting policies, setting an annual budget and official hiring/firing/reassignment of staff.
School board members are elected for four years terms and compensated for their service.
Every district except for Prairie Heights has at least one contested race coming up on Nov. 8.
East Noble
In East Noble, three of the four seats are up for a vote, at least one of which will be occupied by a new member.
In the Allen Township race, incumbent and board president Brent Durbin is being challenged by Samantha Porter. In at-large race, incumbent Doug Jansen is seeking his first full term and is taking on ex-school board member Kara Hand.
Hand resigned her Swan Township seat in September 2020 citing “unfounded and outrageous accusation against me and another board member by the president of the board" at the time. She was one of three members who resigned that fall amid disagreements with then-President Babcock.
Speaking of Babcock, the 20-year veteran decided not to see a sixth term. As Babcock retires, current Wayne Township member Jen Blackman has opted to fill the Kendallville seat and is the only unopposed.
In the Wayne Township race vacated by Blackman, newcomes Jennifer Hornberger and Stephanie Kline are vying to fill the seat.
Central Noble
Central Noble has only one contested race, which pits current board president and incumbent Eric Custer against recently departed former Center Noble Elementary Principal Jared Knipper.
Knipper resigned his role over the summer to pursue opportunities as an education consultant working on project-based learning, which was a passion of his while in the administration role.
Elsewhere in the middle district, incumbent Jason Schoeff is unopposed for the Albion Township seat, while Brian Geiger is unopposed for the Noble Township seat currently held by Erin Schoeff who opted not to run again.
West Noble
Two seats are contested in Ligonier, while two are unopposed.
In District 1, incumbent David Peterson is being challenged by Parrish Kruger, while in District 2, incumbent and board President Joe Hutsell is challenged by Ryan Barth.
District 3's seat held by incumbent John Schwartz is opposed, while the district's at-large seat currently held by Todd Moore is being vacated, with Jeremy Brown the only candidate to file for that position.
Westview
One of two seats in Westview is being challenged this year.
In Newbury Township, incumbent Keith Lambright is challenged by Troy Sutton for the seat.
The other seat up in November, the Van Buren Township seat, is no contest with incumbent Chad Bender seeking another term.
Lakeland
One seat is contested, one seat has a new face and one seat will retain an incumbent.
In District 1, incumbent and board President Brett Bateman is being challenged by Bill Park for the Howe-area seat.
In District 2, David Hughes enters as a newcomer and will pick up the seat unopposed. He replaces past-president David Larimer, who indicated this summer that he was not planning to continue on the board past this year.
And in District 4, voters will see a familiar name in Rob West, who will stay on in that seat.
Prairie Heights
Prairie Heights will retain its current board president and vice president, as both have opted to serve again and face no opponents.
In Millgrove Township, President Brook German is set to continue, while Vice Preisdent Todd Perkins is the only candidate seeking the Milford Township seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.