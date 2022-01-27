ALBION — As expected, two incumbent Noble County Council members will square off in May.
It's the first county-level contest to emerge and one that was expected after redistricting shifted Bernie Lawson and Tom Janes into the new District 1.
Both had previously indicated they were going to run again and compete for the single seat. Lawson had filed earlier this month and Janes officially put his name in recently to set up the contest for May.
In other contests, Democrats will have at least a three-way race for their 3rd District congressional candidate. Phillip Beachy and Aaron "A.J." Calkins both filed, joining Gary Snyder who had put his name in earlier.
Those three will battle for the Democratic nomination for the seat currently held by Republican Rep. Jim Banks, who hasn't officially filed to seek re-election yet. An email seeking comment about when, or if, Banks would run again, was not returned as of Thursday morning.
No other contests have emerged at the state or county level yet, although some new faces have joined the race.
Brandon Chordas filed as a Republican to seek the Noble County Council District 3 seat, which has no incumbent after redistricting. That district represents Allen Township outside of Kendallville as well as all of Swan, Green and Noble townships on the south side of the county.
Chordas, who serves as transportation director and safety director/school resource officer for West Noble, would represent a continuing trend of law enforcement officers on the county council. Former Noble County Sheriff Doug Harp is currently serving while formerly Mike Toles, an Indiana State Police senior officer, had served through 2018.
Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery, a Republican, also filed to seek his second term as the county's chief attorney.
In municipal races, Republican Vicki E. Jellison filed to run again for her seat on the Albion Town Council and Democrat Devon W. Miller filed to stay on the Cromwell Town Council.
At the township level, a contest has emerged for the Elkhart Township Advisory Board, as four Republicans have filed for the three available seats.
Judy Lower Bish, Jerry Donley, Nelson LeCount and Kenneth Lynn Stringfellow are all seeking a seat on that township board.
Other new township candidates who filed include:
• Casey R. Myers (R), Albion Township Trustee
• Donna B. Schwartz (R), Elkhart Township Trustee
• Chris McCoy (R), Wayne Township Trustee
• Russell C. Smith (R), Albion Township Advisory Board
• Cindy E. Gordon (D), Allen Township Advisory Board
• Darrell Resler (R), Green Township Advisory Board
• Kevin Dreibelbis (R), Jefferson Township Advisory Board
• Robb Owen (D), Noble Township Advisory Board
• Kenneth L. Simmons (R), Perry Township Advisory Board
• Gary E. Peterson (R), Perry Township Advisory Board
• Roger T. Lemon (D), Washington Township Advisory Board
• Thomas J. Sorg (R), Washington Township Advisory Board
• Heidi Speelman (R), Wayne Township Advisory Board
• Jeffrey Campbell II (R), Wayne Township Advisory Board
