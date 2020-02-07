Voters in Noble and LaGrange counties will have a total of eight contests to decide in the May primary.
Republicans will have the most decision to make, as seven of the eight contests are on their ballot. Democrats will only have one race to decide, their nominee for the District 3 U.S. Representative seat.
Candidate filing closed Friday at noon, setting the stage for races in the May 5 primary. Voters will be picking party nominees in the primary.
Although the focus will be on the presidential race in 2020 — Democrats may also be deciding a presidential nominee if the national field isn't settled by May — several local offices are up for vote, too.
At the federal level, Republicans will have to decide who they want as their Congressman. Incumbent Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, is running again, seeking his third term in the Capitol, but this year he's facing a primary challenge from Dr. Chris Magiera of Warsaw.
On the Democratic side, four are vying to challenge the GOP for the congressional seat. Those include Chip Coldiron, Jean-Paul (JP) Kalonji, Carlos Marcano Jr. and Tommy Schrader.
On the state level, longtime incumbent state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, is being challenged for her seat by former LaGrange County Prosecutor Jeff Wible for the District 13 seat. That covers all of Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties, as well as western DeKalb County.
In Noble County there are two Republican races on the ballot — clerk and coroner.
In the clerk's race, deputy clerk Tammy Bremer is running along with former Noble County courts bailiff Jennifer Cummins. That seat is open as current Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter has hit her term limit of two terms.
The other race is a four-way race for the open Noble County Coroner job. Incumbent Joan Cripe is not in the race this year, so multiple candidates have filed to seek it. Those include Tamara Coney, John W. Snyder, Lisa S. Strebig and Lance Waters.
In LaGrange County, Republicans have three contests for commissioner and county council seats.
For the District 2 commissioner seat, incumbent Dennis Kratz is being challenged by Raymond E. Hoover and Kevin R. Myers. For the District 3 commissioner seat, incumbent Larry Miller is facing a contest from Arden L. Hoffman.
The three at-large seats on the LaGrange County Council also have a contest. Voters will pick their top three candidates which include the three incumbents Jeff Brill, Steven McKowen and Michael Strawser along with challenge Kimberly McKibbin.
Early voting will kick off in both counties a month before Election Day on May 5.
Here's the full list of candidates on the ballot:
Federal/state
U.S. President: Joseph R. Biden (D), Michael Bloomberg (D), Pete Buttigieg (D), Tulsi Gabbard (D), Amy Klobuchar (D), Bernie Sanders (D), Tom Steyer (D), Elizabeth Ann Warren (D), Andrew Yang (D), Donald J. Trump (R), Bill Weld (R)
Governor: Woodrow (Woody) Myers (D), Eric Holcomb (R), Brian D. Roth (R)
U.S. Representative District 3: Chip Coldiron (D), Jean-Paul (JP) B. Kalonji (D), Carlos Marcano Jr. (D), Thomas Allen Schrader (D), Jim Banks (R), Christopher (Chris) Magiera (R)
State Senator District 13: C. Susan Glick (R), Jeffrey W. Wible (R)
State Representative District 51: Michael M. Stephenson (D), Dennis J. Zent (R)
State Representative District 82: David H. Abbott (R)
Noble County
Judge of Noble Superior Court 2: Steven C. Hagen (R)
Clerk: Tammy Bremer (R), Jennifer A. Cummins (R)
Treasurer: Shelley Mawhorter (R)
Coroner: Tamara Coney (R), John W. (Tugboart) Snyder (R), Lisa S. Strebig (R), Lance Waters (R)
Surveyor: Randolph (Randy) A. Sexton (R)
Commissioner District 2: Gary Leatherman (R)
Commissioner District 3: Anita Hess (R)
Noble County Council at-large (pick three): George D. Bennett (R), Douglas (Doug) Harp (R), Mary Wysong (R)
LaGrange County
Clerk: Kimberley (Kim) Johnson (R)
Commissioner District 2: Raymond E. Hoover (R), Dennis H. Kratz (R), Kevin R. Myers (R)
Commissioner District 3: Arden L. Hoffman (R), Larry N. Miller (R)
Coroner: Kenneth D. Myers (R)
LaGrange County Council at-large (pick three): Jeffrey L. Brill (R), Kimberly D. McKibben (R), Steven E. McKowen (R), Michael G. Strawser (R), Tom Swihart (D)
Recorder: Sheila Getz (R)
Treasurer: Jamesi F. Lemon (R)
