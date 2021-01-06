WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. leaders and Indiana politicians called for calm and expressed dismay after a Washington D.C. rally and protest in support of President Donald Trump turned Wednesday afternoon as people clashed with police, broke security lines and stormed the Capitol.
The early morning rally turned violent later on Wednesday, a day when Congress was supposed to be certifying the 2020 electoral results.
After congregating peacefully throughout the morning and hearing an address from Trump, the crowd turned later in the afternoon and clashed with authorities before breaking into the Capitol:
"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" — President Donald Trump, 3:13 p.m.
"Please pray for our country" — Rep. Jim Banks, 3:22 p.m.
"The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." — Vice President Mike Pence, 3:35 p.m.
"We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately." — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, 3:56 p.m.
"Peaceful protest is healthy, but what is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is unacceptable and un-American. Those participating in lawlessness and violence must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." — Rep. Jim Banks, 4 p.m.
"What we’re seeing at the Capitol is wrong, hurts the cause of election integrity, and needs to stop immediately. Rioting and violence are never acceptable." — Sen. Mike Braun, 4:15 p.m.
"Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now." — President-elect Joe Biden, 4:15 p.m.
"America is so much better than what we’re seeing today." — President-elect Joe Biden, 4:30 p.m.
"In America we have a right to peacefully protest, but what has occurred today goes against everything we stand for as a nation. This is not a peaceful protest – it is violence and it is reprehensible. This must stop." — Sen. Todd Young, 4:35 p.m.
"Our way is plain: It is the way of democracy — of lawfulness, and of respect — respect for each other, and for our nation." — President-elect Joe Biden, 4:55 p.m.
"The lawlessness on display at the Capitol Building is dangerous, unacceptable and un-American. This is not the way Americans address political disagreements. Destroying property, rioting and putting our fellow Americans in danger solves nothing. The riots must stop immediately." — Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer, 5:06 p.m.
"I join President-elect @JoeBiden in calling for the assault on the Capitol and our nation’s public servants to end, and as he said, 'allow the work of democracy to go forward.'" — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, 5:11 p.m.
"It’s both saddening and sickening to watch a mob devolve into thinking their rules would ever replace the rule of law. I unequivocally condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol that we are now witnessing.Passion, patriotism and love for our nation should always and only be expressed in constructive ways that seek to honor the ideals on which our nation was founded. Any means of violence runs counter to who we are and is never acceptable." — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, 5:16 p.m.
“There have been some challenging moments during my tenure as Chair for the Indiana Democratic Party, but nothing has been more difficult than witnessing an era of American politics where one political party time and again chipped away at the pillars of our democracy just so they could win office and hold power. What’s worse, I never imagined the Republican Party would go as far as to protest the results of a presidential election and incite what today resulted in a domestic terrorist attack today against the United States, nor that we would witness a President saying “we love you” to people who breached the people’s house and resorted to violent attacks." — Indiana Democrats Chair John Zody, 5:39 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.