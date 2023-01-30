ANGOLA — With the remainder of this week yet to file one’s candidacy for municipal elections, races are starting to shape up a bit in the Angola city election.
Filing remains open until noon Friday in Indiana.
There will be at least one contested race for the Angola Common Council in the fall with two people running for District D, the seat being vacated by veteran Councilman Dave Martin, who is running for the Republican nomination for the open mayoral seat.
David Roe has filed his candidacy for the District D seat on the Republican ticket. Unless other candidates file, the fall election will see Roe facing Lou Ann Homan, Democrat.
At the top of the Republican primary ticket is the race between Martin and first-time candidate Colleen Everage.
There’s also a contested race between Leslie Schlottman and Jennifer Sharkey for the District C seat on the Common Council. The current office holder, Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong, is not seeking reelection.
That provides two races in the Republican primary and at least one in the general election. While no Democrats have filed to try to succeed Mayor Richard Hickman, there has been talk of possible candidates.
Two Democrats have held the mayor’s office since 1992 when Bill Selman was sworn in after winning the 1991 campaign. He won a three-race with Gary Crum, Republican, and Thornton Maver, Independent.
The string of 32 straight years put together by Selman and Hickman is unprecedented by Democrats. Only once in the city’s history had a Democrat held the office and that was for one, four-year term.
Elsewhere the Republican ticket has June Julien running unopposed so far for the District A seat on the council, which is being vacated by Crum.
Jerry McDermid is for reelection to the lone at-large seat on the council on the Republican ticket. Also unopposed so far is Democratic Councilman Dave Olson for the District B seat.
In Fremont, Kathy Parsons, Democrat, has filed for reelection as clerk-treasurer. Councilmembers Linda Fulton and Steve Brown are running for two of the three seats up for election. Both are Republicans.
In Hamilton, Danny Lingo has filed for reelection to the District 2 town council seat and Gerry Martin has filed for reelection to the District 3 seat. Both are Republicans.
This year’s primary will be held on May 2.
