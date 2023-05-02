ALBION — Incumbent Shari Targgart defeated challenger Ron Stanley Tuesday in Kendallville’s District 2 city council race.
The final vote tally collected Tuesday put Targgart on top 40-34, but the result won’t be finalized until the Noble County Election Board has a chance to review all 74 votes cast due to a mapping error that was thought to be fixed but turned out to still be causing problems.
It’s unlikely, but possible that, if enough voters who weren’t supposed to be eligible to vote Tuesday in the District 2 race did, the results may be invalidated and the race may be re-voted within the next 10 days.
In a primary election that was supposed to have little drama with just two races in the entire county, the drama came in the form of the ongoing glitches with Kendallville’s council maps that’s left the single city race in doubt.
What’s not in doubt is the results of the Avilla Town Council at-large race, in which newcomers Andy Uhl and Ann Freeman soundly defeated longtime incumbent Paul Shepherd for the two Republican slots to advance to November.
But first, Kendallville.
Targgart is seeking the nomination to go after her first full term in what was a rematch of a caucus contest when Republicans picked Targgart over Stanley to fill the vacancy left when former city councilman Steve Clouse resigned.
But the issue that arose with Tuesday’s result is the lingering specter of an ongoing error in Kendallville’s District maps that was first discovered during the last municipal election in 2019.
At the time, it was discovered that a section of Kendallville, Precinct 20, roughly bounded by Main Street, Iddings Street, Riley Street and Wayne Street, was shown on the map as part of District 3 but voters in that District were actually still classified in District 2, the city’s west-side council district.
The issue came up in 2019 due to a contested race in District 3 and voters in the old-town neighborhood east of Main Street who were confused that they weren’t eligible to cast ballots in the contested race.
Nothing was done in 2019 about it, but when the Kendallville City Council approved new 10-year district maps last year following new population numbers from the 2020 Census, the issue was fixed. Precinct 20 was moved to District 3 where it was originally supposed to be.
Fast forward to Tuesday, however, and it turns out that the fix didn’t take.
Voters in that area were being allowed to vote for the District 2 seat, although they’re not supposed to be in District 3, Noble County Republican Chairwoman Shelly Williams said.
How many people voted erroneously? That wasn’t known Tuesday night and it will require a full review this week of all 74 votes cast in the race to check their eligibility, Williams said.
If the number of voters who unknowingly cast ineligible ballots is less than the winning six-vote margin, the result will stand and Targgart will be certified the winner. If the number is larger, however, the results may be tossed out and District 2 residents may have to re-vote the race.
Unopposed candidates in Kendallville — who didn’t appear on Tuesday’s ballot but will all advance to November — included Republicans Lance Waters, mayor; Katie Ritchie, clerk-treasurer; Regan Ford, Amy Ballard, Corey Boese and Tara Streb for council Districts 1, 3, 4 and at-large, respectively, and Democrat Kimberly Murphy for District 4.
Avilla’s results also won’t be certified until Kendallville is sorted out, although there are no issues there that would impact or otherwise invalidate the contest.
In the pick-two contest among three Republicans, voters in Avilla sent a clear message that they’re ready for a new generation of leadership.
Shepherd, the incumbent with 33 years of service on the council, finished last, picking up just 68 votes of the 262 ballots total cast in the race.
It was the two newcomers who took the wins, with Uhl as the lead vote-getter with 222 and Freeman in second with 157.
Uhl and Freeman will now advance to another pick-two race in November, as Avilla voters will have to choose their top picks among the two Republicans as well as incumbent Democrat Bill Krock Jr.. who awaits them on the ballot come fall.
Turnout in Tuesday’s election was a mere 8.34%, with 336 ballots cast out of 4,030 eligible voters.
Voting in Kendallville was exceptionally slow, with pollworkers from Crosspointe Church only voting 28 people in the 12-hour window. At Bridgeway Church, normally the county’s busiest polling site, only 14 ballots had been cast as of 1 p.m.
