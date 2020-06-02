LAGRANGE COUNTY — Sue Glick will get a chance at her third term.
Glicks, northeast’s Indiana state senator since 2010, defeated challenger Jeff Wible in Tuesday’s Republican primary.
“It is always gratifying to be supported in this way and to receive this kind of response from the electrit,” Glick said Tuesday evening. “I am pleased and very happy with the result. It is very humbling.”
Glick, an attorney, has represented District 13 since she was appointed to the seat in 2010 to fill the vacancy left when Marlin Stutzman vacated the seat to head to Congress. Wible was a former elected LaGrange County Prosecutor and then deputy prosecutor in Noble County before returning to private practice.
District 13 covers all of Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties and the westernmost townships in DeKalb County.
Glick said this campaign season has been a challenging one with the coronavirus and the stay-at-home order in place.
Tuesday was the first day she had the opportunity to meet with her constituents as she talked to several of them as they went to and from the polls.
She said it is that interaction with her constituents that she enjoys the most. Listening to them hearing what is important to them is key.
She said over the past couple of months she had received emails and letters from constituents, but nothing replaces being out in the public eye.
With Indiana’s primary complete Glick will now turn her attention to the General Election in November.
No Democrats filed to run for the District 13 seat this spring, although the party could slate a challenger to fill the vacancy over the summer. Independent candidates may also choose to file this summer.
If no other candidates emerge, Glick will run unopposed in the fall and advance into office starting Jan. 1, 2020.
