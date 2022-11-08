ALBION — With six local school board contests on the ballot, four of them finished in close fashion as local schools turned out to be the most hotly contested races this fall.
Two incumbents fell, three survived and an open East Noble school board seat in Wayne Township went to the winner by less than 3%.
In an election that saw more than 38% turnout in Noble County, the non-partisan school board races finished much closer than anything with a R or D attached to it.
In the race that maybe drew the most attention — East Noble's open Wayne Township seat — Faye Kline narrow edged Jennifer Hornberger to join the school board.
Kline picked up 2,470 votes, 51.14%, just ahead of Hornberger with 2,360 votes at 48.86%.
East Noble had a second close race too as Samantha Porter challenged incumbent board president Brent Durbin. Durbin came out on top, but by a narrow margin, winning 2,564 to 2,314, a different of just about 5%.
East Noble's third contest, the at-large race between incumbent Doug Jansen and former board member Kara Hand was the biggest margin on the school board ballot, with Jansen winning with 67.1%, 3,377 to 1,656.
In Central Noble and West Noble, both schools saw some incumbents fall.
For Central Noble, former elementary school principal Jared Knipper beat incumbent Eric Custer 1,125 to 709 to claim the at-large seat.
Over in West Noble District 1, incumbent Dave Peterson fell to challenger Parrish Kruger, a longtime retired educator, with Kruger picking up 806 votes to Peterson's 695, a 53.7% to 46.3% margin.
In one final race for West Noble District 2, it was one more close race as incumbent board president Joe Hutsell narrowly survived a challenge from Ryan Barth, winning 885 to 844, a 51.19% to 48.81% margin.
