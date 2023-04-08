ALBION — Early voting usually runs a full month before Election Day, but in this year’s municipal election with just two races in Noble County, the county will save money by trimming extra voting opportunities to just one week.
Noble County only has two races on the ballot for May 2 — a city council contest in Kendallville and a town council race in Avilla.
Noble County Clerk Tammy Bremer said her office will save the added expense of paying staff to man election sites for an election that is only likely to draw a few hundred voters total.
Voting will be available at the Noble County Courthouse from April 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as the following Monday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Voting will also be available from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 29, at Bridgeway Church in Kendallville.
On Election Day, polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. at Bridgeway Church on Brian’s Place and Crosspointe Church off Drake Road, as well as at the Avilla Public Library.
Other typical voting sites in Ligonier, Rome City, Albion and Merriam won’t be open on Election Day, since there are no contests on the ballot in those areas.
The only two races in the May primary are both on the Republican ticket.
In Kendallville, incumbent Shari Targgart is being challenged by downtown business owner Ron Stanley for the District 2 seat. Targgart is seeking her first full term after being caucused into the seat in February 2021. Republican precinct committeemen had picked Targgart over Stanley for the seat at that time, but the race now goes before the city voters instead of party leaders.
In Avilla, voters will pick their top two candidates out of three Republicans for the Avilla Town Council between incumbent Paul Shepherd along with challenges Annakarina Freeman and Andrew Uhl.
The two candidates who win in May will advance to November, where they will be in a pick two race along with Democrat and incumbent William Krock Jr.
Come November, Kendallville and Avilla may once again be the only places that are voting.
In Kendallville, Republican incumbent Corey Boese will face Kimberly Murphy for the District 4 council seat and Republican candidate for Mayor Lance Waters will face Independent Brett Slone, assuming that Slone files his candidacy this summer as he previously announced.
Otherwise, there are currently no other contests in Republican-only ballots in other communities. That could change after the primary, however, as parties have the option to slate candidates to fill any vacancies on the ballot.
