LAGRANGE COUNTY — District 13’s 10-year incumbent state senator is facing a primary challenge this year from a former LaGrange County prosecutor.
Republican voters in District 13 — which covers all of LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties as well as the western three townships in DeKalb County — will have to decide a contest between incumbent Sen. Sue Glick and challenger Jeff Wible.
Glick, an attorney, has represented the district since 2010 when she was appointed to the seat to fill the vacancy left by Marlin Stutzman, who was joining the U.S. Congress. She was elected to the seat in both 2012 and 2016.
Wible, also an attorney, previously served as LaGrange County Prosecutor from 2002 to 2014 and then served as a deputy prosecutor in Noble County for a little over four years before returning to private practice and launching a campaign for the state senate seat.
This year’s election is the second primary challenge Glick has faced. In 2012, she defeated David Yarde in the Republican primary before going on to win the general election. Glick was unopposed in 2016.
State senators serve four-year terms in the upper house of the Indiana General Assembly. There are 50 state senators, half as many as the 100 state representatives serving in the House.
Both candidates spoke with KPC Media Group about what they see as the most pressing issues facing the state over the next four years:
State budget and taxes
Odd-numbered years are “long” sessions for the General Assembly when lawmakers tackle a two-year budget and financial issues are naturally a main point of consideration for both candidates.
That being said, the candidates differ about Indiana’s current financial state, what needs to be done going forward, how Indiana is taxing Hoosiers and what should be done with the state’s surplus.
Glick started where most people have been for the last two months — coronavirus — and how that is affecting local and state government, businesses and people. The General Assembly adjourned for the year just after Indiana recorded its first case of COVID-19 back in March and while the assembly has been out, Glick said lawmakers have been taking part in a lot of phone and video conferences and working as liaisons between their local constituents and the state to assist.
While there’s no telling what the situation with coronavirus will look like come January, Glick said the state will definitely still be dealing with the fallout.
“We’re in a situation where I think experience is important,” Glick said. “I’ve been in constant contact with local officials, people in the community, business people trying to address the issues coming up with everyone.”
There will be financial impacts of COVID-19 and Glick said the state will need to act prudently. Just last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he wanted state agencies to slash 15% of their budgets across the board due to the pandemic.
“The community and the decisions have to be made at the local level. We’re going to have some severe financial decisions to make,” Glick said.
One of Wible’s top campaign pillars is also financial and deals with taxation. Wible would like to see Indiana eliminate its individual income taxes, as a handful of other states in the U.S. have. Indiana charges a flat 3.23% income tax regardless of earnings and Wible believes eliminating that tax would spur new growth in the state.
A household earning the median income of around $56,000 would pay about $1,750 annually in state income tax.
“What I’ve been telling everybody, there are nine states in the country that have eliminated their personal income tax and I think Indiana should be the 10th one,” Wible said. “Those states that eliminate their personal income tax and eight of those nine states are seeing the best growth in the country.
“We’ve got better than a $2 billion surplus. If you have a surplus, I think you must acknowledge that you’ve overtaxed the public,” Wible said.
Indiana brought in about $6.06 billion in individual income tax revenue in fiscal year 2019, accounting for approximately 29% of the state’s total income.
When asked how the state would make up that shortfall without the income tax, Wible said Indiana would recover it through the “velocity of money,” stating that Hoosiers would be likely to spend that money if they weren’t paying it in taxes, thus potentially subjecting it to Indiana’s 7% sales tax.
Wible said he would not want to change Indiana’s sales tax rate from its current 7%.
Right now in May of 2020 we’re living in the biggest liquidity crisis that the country has seen since the great depression, families and businesses don’t have enough cash in their pocket. Some effort, some very large effort has got to be made to see that we’re not overtaxed and see that the money that is the surplus is spent by family or businesses,” Wible said.
Glick rejected the notion that Indiana is overtaxed just because it has a $2 billion surplus, noting that amount would run the entire state for approximately 60 days if Indiana suddenly had zero revenue.
Indiana is now tapping the surplus to help get through the coronavirus pandemic. Indiana also lost a huge chunk of revenue this year in sales taxes and gaming taxes during the state shutdown that it’s not likely to make up, so having that rainy day fund available is proving to be good fiscal policy, Glick said.
Public education
Both candidates cited public education as a second big issue facing state lawmakers and both candidates have similar views about what’s not working.
Wible said state spending on public education has not kept pace with inflation since hard decisions were made back during the bad financial times of the Great Recession and that’s putting continual strain on local school districts to do the job they need to do in teaching students.
With $2 billion in surplus, Wible advocating for drawing down the savings and diverting more of that back toward education.
“The biggest problem has been, since 2009, spending on public education has not been attached to the rate of inflation. After two years or three years you say that’s no big deal, but the problem is we’re now 11 years into that cycle,” Wible said.
Wible also stressed the need to improve funding for public education, stressing “public,” as he also attacked the voucher system which allows public money to follow the student to other public districts or get applied to private schools as an ongoing problem.
“I think that the state government made a mistake when it started this voucher program or as the program develops. When the voucher program started, it was a method to help kids from the inner city get to the better place and that was OK so far as I’m concerned. But the problem is that it’s morphed into something else,” he said, stating that vouchers are redirecting money away from public schools to private ones outside of the area.
Wible said in his view, Glick either doesn’t understand how local schools are being affected by education funding decisions or isn’t doing enough to advocate for local districts at the Statehouse.
But while talking about education, Glick identified similar issues as her opponent and said she has been and will continue to work toward correcting them.
Vouchers have been a part of Republican education policy for years and Glick said she’s often gone against her own party to vote against education policies that have drawn scrutiny from teachers, school and the public,
“Over the years I’ve run afoul of the leadership because I’ve left them on many of the issues about public education,” Glick said. “We have some good parochial schools, but the vouchers and some of those situations are not as important here as it is to get the funds back to the local school boards, back to the local communities, so they can make the decisions.”
Glick said she’s also opposed measures like connecting teacher pay to evaluations and test scores, an ongoing issue as Indiana continues to struggle with standardized testing and annual poor scores on those tests.
While acknowledging not as much progress has been made as she’d like to see — Republicans do hold sizable supermajorities in both houses so barring major defections from within the party, there are still votes to pass most policy — she’ll continue to fight for school districts in the region that are all struggling with decreasing enrollment and decreasing finances.
“That’s always been my philosophy and that’s never changed. Some people are impatient with the change and some money has come back to the community,” Glick said. “The decisions have to be made at the local level.”
Other issues
Every legislator brings something unique to the table or has special projects they’d like to work on.
For Glick, she’s had roles on the senate’s agricultural committee and chairs the senate natural resources committee, two areas she said are both critical to her rural district dotted with hundreds of lakes.
If re-elected, Glick would be able to continue advocating for northeast Indiana on those issues with her continued roles on those committees.
“Agriculture impacts 60% of the economy in Indiana in some fashion or another … that’s another area I’m interested in,” she said.
Glick said that her continued efforts to advocate for more funding for rural broadband initiatives is likely to get a major boost from the pandemic, as rural students especially may have struggled completing e-learning assignments from home.
Wible would bring past experience as a county prosecutor to the statehouse on legal and criminal matters, but he also noted that he’s interested in is retirement funding for public employees including government workers and teachers.
Wible said he’s concerned about the value of retirement funds to former public employees. While operating like a guaranteed pension plan, Wible said he’s concerned about inflation in the future, making the defined value of public retirement less if costs inflate over time.
Instead, he would like to see the state invest in the private sector, thus giving it more opportunity to grow and provide long-lasting benefit to retired workers.
Addressing criticism
Both candidates are facing criticism from opponents about incidents in their pasts as attorneys.
While neither Glick or Wible are promoting attack lines at each other, issues have been raised by supporters to try to convince voters of the other’s unsuitability for office.
For Glick, she was disciplined by the Indiana Disciplinary Commission regarding issues with long-open personal estates that were never closed. She was ordered to wrap up outstanding estates and was on probation for two years. Her law license was never suspended in the incident.
“Many times the older attorneys would let those languish. That was probably not the way to do it but it was not uncommon,” Glick said, stating often closing the estates would cost more than they were worth, but acknowledging that they shouldn’t have been let go. “I did exactly what the Supreme Court asked me to do and finish those estates and close those up. I was never suspended. I was never put out of business.”
Glick has since limited her law practice, because of the large time commitments in Indianapolis from her work as state senator.
For Wible, criticisms about his decision-making have surfaced over the handling of the toddler death case of Alissa Guernsey back in 2011. After an unusual procedure of convening a grand jury instead of filing charges directly, jurors chose to indict Christy Shaffer, a relative who was caring for Guernsey the night she was fatally beaten, on felony neglect charges but not murder.
After pleading guilty Shaffer was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with only four executed, and was later released early after serving just 77 days behind bars.
As back then, Wible defended his decisions in trying the case based on some inherent problems with proving beyond a reasonable doubt that Shaffer had committed murder and reiterated that he still objects to the sentencing decisions made by the judge in the case.
“When I was the prosecutor and I wasn’t making political decisions, I was making legal decisions,” Wible said. “The real problem with that case was I don’t know for sure who the person was for Alissa Guernsey’s death.”
The investigation, he said, never excluded other potential people in the house, which would have made it difficult to prove a case before the jury.
The sentence and the modification to release Shaffer from prison early Wible called a “mistake,” but one that was made by the court over his objections.
Early voting starts in Indiana today, with Election Day on Tuesday, June 2. For all of KPC Media Group’s election coverage this season, visit kpcnews.com/election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.