ANGOLA — Angola Human Resources Director Sue Essman has made her Democratic Party candidacy for mayor of Angola official.
Late Wednesday afternoon Essman filed the necessary paperwork to run for mayor to succeed Mayor Richard Hickman, also a Democrat.
Essman didn't file her candidacy in time for the May primary but did make her intention known before people went to the polls on May 2.
She will face veteran Councilman Dave Martin, who won the Republican Party primary in May.
Political parties have until July to fill out their ballots by nomination by the party chair. As of Thursday, the Democratic Party had two vacancies for the Angola Common Council and for clerk-treasurer while the Republican Party only had one vacancy for the council.
In a statement issued in late April, Democratic Party Chair Judy Rowe said, “Sue Essman is well qualified to fill Mayor Dick Hickman’s seat, having served in the Mayor’s office as Human Resource Director for the last 16 years. She works closely with Mayor Hickman in implementing city business and programs, gaining the experience required for a seamless transition to Angola’s continued success."
Essman is a full-time Angola resident with a history of involvement in local volunteer organizations, including a term as president of the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce.
She currently serves on the board of the Steuben County Industrial Guild. She has three children, all who attended Angola public schools.
Essman holds a certification as Professional in Human Resources from the HR Certification Institute since 2008.
In 2014 she received the distinction of certified public manager through Ball State University and serves on the public service advisory board with the Bowen Center Public Affairs/Ball State University.
Essman was born in Defiance County, Ohio. Her family moved to Angola in 1999. She has a number of hobbies and enjoys family golf outings.
In information provided to The Herald Republican, Essman said her more than 16 years of experience with the city would help ensure a seamless transition after Hickman leaves if she is elected.
Democrats have held the mayor’s office since 1992 following the first election of Mayor Bill Selman, who held the office until his death in 2001. Hickman was appointed to fill Selman’s vacancy and went on to win election to the office five times, more than any other mayor in the city’s history.
Prior to Selman getting elected in 1991, only one other Democrat had been elected mayor in the city’s history. The Selman-Hickman streak has lasted 32 years for the Democratic Party.
With the open seat, Republicans have been salivating over the possibility of winning the seat that had been theirs for so much of the city's history prior to Selman.
